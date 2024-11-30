Tourism ministry sanctions funds for development of 40 lesser-known sites

The Union ministry of tourism has approved 40 projects under the Special Assistance to States/Union Territories for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme, designed to develop lesser-known destinations into iconic tourist sites. The projects, costing ₹3295.76 crore, span 23 states and aim to “enhance tourism, create employment opportunities, and boost local economies”, Union minister for tourism and culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, said on Friday. The implementation of the projects will be handled by the respective state governments. (Gajendra Singh Shekhawat | Official X account)

Shekhawat said that “the focus was on developing projects that could create impactful destinations with potential for domestic and international marketing”. As part of the SASCI scheme, 40 sites have been identified by the Centre, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj museum in Ponda, Goa, Loktak lake experience in Manipur, and the international convention centre for MICE in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

The implementation of the projects will be handled by the respective state governments that will also oversee the operation and management of the infrastructure. The finance ministry has released 66% of the first instalment directly to the states, and the tourism ministry will monitor progress to ensure that projects are completed within two years, with all funding disbursed before March 2026.

The ministry is encouraging states to consider alternative tourism destinations in response to overcrowding at popular tourist sites. “The initiative is aimed at easing the pressure on major destinations and promoting balanced tourism across the country,” Shekhawat said.

The ministry is also emphasising sustainable tourism practices, including eco-friendly designs and community-based tourism. “Sustainability and community engagement are key components of these projects, ensuring long-term growth while preserving cultural and natural resources,” the minister explained.

The ministry is urging state governments to explore public-private partnerships to maximize investment and improve tourism infrastructure.