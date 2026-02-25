Tourism projects in Lakshadweep must adhere to green safeguards, orders NGT

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Lakshadweep Tourism Development Corporation (LTDC) Limited to ensure all tourism related activities shall be undertaken within the overall carrying capacity of the islands and with adequate environmental safeguards. Lakshadweep is known for its striking beaches with crystal-clear waters. (Unsplash)

It has also said that the tent city project — a tourism project with prefabricated structures at three locations –Bangaram Island; north and south of Thinnakara Island should be strictly restricted in accordance with the carrying capacity of the respective islands.

The tribunal ordered that the Lakshadweep Pollution Control Committee (LPCC) shall conduct a comprehensive inspection and submit a detailed compliance report covering each of the conditions prescribed in the ‘Consent to Establish’ granted to the project on August 6, 2024 as well as ‘Consent to Operate’ dated January 17, 2025, and file the compliance report within a period of eight weeks.

NGT’s southern bench further directed that District Collector, Kavaratti; Lakshadweep Pollution Control Committee (LPCC); Department of Forest & Environment, Lakshadweep; and the Lakshadweep Tourism Development Corporation Limited must ensure constant vigil on the operations of the tent cities and the overall environmental conditions of the islands.

“The Lakshadweep Islands, including Bangaram, which is a tiny atoll island in Lakshadweep, having pristine beaches, turquoise lagoons, and rich marine life; therefore, it is essential that utmost care and adequate environmental safeguards are taken by all concerned to protect its fragile ecosystem. As the issue pertains to improper waste and sewage management, the same need to be addressed,” the NGT judgment dated February 19 said.

The case was registered suo motu by the NGT Principal Bench in New Delhi. It was based on a letter petition received from a resident, Anwar Hussain and others, and was transferred to the southern bench.

The green court order noted that the allegations broadly pertain to dumping of untreated sewage, plastics and other bio non-degradable material in the open, risking contamination of the fragile groundwater resources of the island.

The tribunal noted that a technical committee [Lakshadweep Pollution Control Committee ] conducted a comprehensive inspection of the sites being managed by M/s. Praveg Limited Beach Resort at Bangaram, Thinnakara (South), and Thinnakara (North) for construction of the tent cities in 2024 and 2025 gave ‘Consent To Establish’ and ‘Consent To Operate’ with certain stringent environmental conditions.

“It is also reported that no violations were observed during the inspection. The wastewater treatment facilities and the solid waste management systems were found to be functioning satisfactorily and in compliance with the applicable environmental standards,” NGT said.

The bench directed that M/s. Praveg Limited, and/or any other entity operating/maintaining the tent cities in Lakshadweep islands, must ensure that all activities at the facility are carried out in full compliance with the prescribed environmental norms and that regular compliance report are submitted to the LPCC and upload them on its website.

The geen court also directed that the entity concerned shall ensure that plastic, electronic and other solid waste is handled, processed and disposed by authorised agencies in accordance with the law as well as audit reports be submitted to LPCC twice every year.

The Lakshadweep Pollution Control Committee was directed to undertake drone surveys of the entire island every six months and carry out periodic environmental sanitation and restoration drives at appropriate intervals. Remedial measures should be taken if any instances of environmental degradation or non-compliance are spotted during such surveys, the NGT directed.

HT has written to M/s. Praveg Limited seeking their response to the NGT judgment. However, the Gujarat-based hospitality company has not responded.

Last year, HT published a five-part series highlighting how tourism and strategic projects threaten the delicate balance in these ecologically vital islands. The series reported about the concerns of local people about the ecological consequences of certain proposed and current tourism projects on the coral atolls.