Tracked by CCTV, cornered in a shootout: How Coimbatore sex assault accused were arrested

In a late-night operation on Tuesday, police shot and arrested three men accused of sexually assaulting a college student in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore. Police said the student was with her friend in a car when the three men allegedly approached, assaulted the friend and abducted her. The alleged assault took place near the Coimbatore international airport on Sunday, police said. (File Photo/X/@AAI_Official)

The alleged assault took place near the Coimbatore international airport on Sunday.

“The accused were trying to escape from the spot when the police had to shoot them in the leg in Vellakinaru, on the outskirts of Coimbatore city. The injured accused are Guna, Karuppasamy and Karthik alias Kaleeswaran. All the accused have been sent to GH Coimbatore. A head constable was also injured in the encounter,” Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Saravana Sundar told ANI news agency.

One of the accused was shot in one leg, while the other two sustained injuries in both legs.

Also Read | Coimbatore college student rape: Police arrest 3 accused after shooting them in legs How were the three men nabbed by the police? The Peelamedu police tracked the suspects after analysing CCTV footage. The suspects were tracked to an isolated spot in Vellikinaru, according to a PTI news agency report.

When officers closed in, the men attempted to escape and attacked the team, injuring a constable, prompting police to open fire.

All three suspects and the injured constable were taken to a government hospital for treatment, the report added.

The accused are named, Guna, Satish and Karthik, have been arrested, and further investigation is underway.

The assault has shocked the entire state and sparked political outrage demanding immediate and strict against the culprits.

Also Read | College student abducted, sexually assaulted by 3 men near Coimbatore airport in Tamil Nadu The male friend was chased away on November 2 night in a secluded area. The friend received injuries but yet was able to inform the police.

The police was able to locate the victim after it sought help of the locals and she was then taken to a hospital for treatment.