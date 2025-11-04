Tracked by CCTV, cornered in a shootout: How Coimbatore sex assault accused were arrested

In a late-night operation on Tuesday, police shot and arrested three men accused of sexually assaulting a college student in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore. Police said the student was with her friend in a car when the three men allegedly approached, assaulted the friend and abducted her.
The alleged assault took place near the Coimbatore international airport on Sunday.
“The accused were trying to escape from the spot when the police had to shoot them in the leg in Vellakinaru, on the outskirts of Coimbatore city. The injured accused are Guna, Karuppasamy and Karthik alias Kaleeswaran. All the accused have been sent to GH Coimbatore. A head constable was also injured in the encounter,” Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Saravana Sundar told ANI news agency.
One of the accused was shot in one leg, while the other two sustained injuries in both legs.