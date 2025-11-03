College student abducted, sexually assaulted by 3 men near Coimbatore airport in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: A woman college student was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by three men near the Coimbatore airport in Tamil Nadu on Sunday evening, police said. Police said that seven teams have been formed to trace the accused who sexually assaulted the college student near Coimbatore airport. (File Photo/X/@AAI_Official)

The student was inside a car with her male friend when the accused broke the window, hit her friend and took the survivor to a deserted place where they committed the sexual violence.

Her friend regained consciousness and informed the police and she was rescued on Monday morning. The Coimbatore police have formed seven teams to find the suspects.

“The attack in the car happened around 11pm. The survivor was rescued this morning and is currently under treatment. We have formed seven teams to search for the accused,” said a police officer in Coimbatore.

The survivor was taken to a private hospital while her friend is undergoing treatment at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

BJP's K Annamalai attacks DMK The sexual crime comes at a time when the Opposition has been criticising the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government for deteriorating law and order and increasing sexual crimes against women and children.

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu state president K Annamalai said chief minister M K Stalin who holds the Home portfolio must hang his head in shame for allowing the police force to fall to such a pitiable state.