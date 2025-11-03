College student abducted, sexually assaulted by 3 men near Coimbatore airport in Tamil Nadu

“The attack in the car happened around 11pm. The survivor was rescued this morning and is currently under treatment. We have formed seven teams to search for the accused,” said a police officer in Coimbatore.
The survivor was taken to a private hospital while her friend is undergoing treatment at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).
BJP's K Annamalai attacks DMK
The sexual crime comes at a time when the Opposition has been criticising the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government for deteriorating law and order and increasing sexual crimes against women and children.
Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu state president K Annamalai said chief minister M K Stalin who holds the Home portfolio must hang his head in shame for allowing the police force to fall to such a pitiable state.
“Since the DMK came to power in TN, incidents like these have shown that anti-social elements no longer fear the law or the police. From DMK ministers to police officials, there has been a disturbing pattern of shielding sexual offenders instead of ensuring justice,” Annamalai said on X. “The DMK government has utterly failed in both preventing sexual crimes and providing safety for women,” he added.