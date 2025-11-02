Three men torture, gangrape a 14-year-old schoolgirl in Kolkata, arrested

The police in Kolkata have arrested three men for allegedly gang-raping a minor girl in the Dum Dum area of the West Bengal capital. The Kolkata Police arrested all three accused and charged them under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and BNS. (PTI/ Representational)

The girl is aged 14 and is a student of Class 7, according to a report by NDTV. She had gone for tuition on Saturday evening when the incident occurred, police sources quoted in the report said.

The accused have been identified as Sanju Saha, Vicky Paswan, and Rajesh Paswan.

The police arrested all three accused and charged them under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). The charges include gangrape and forceful confinement.

While one of the accused, Sanju Saha, has been sent to five days of police custody, the other two, Rajesh and Vicky Paswan, were remanded for a day in judicial custody.

How the crime against the 14-year-old transpired According to the report, the girl knew one of the three accused and was with him at a park for some time before the other two joined them.

After reaching the park, the three accused then allegedly took the girl to a house in Motilal Colony by force in an e-rickshaw.

The victim told the police that she was tortured and gangraped at the house.

The girl managed to escape the captivity in the house and returned home at night. When she reached, the girl was reportedly in an unstable condition. She then narrated the entire incident to her parents, who went to the cops and lodged a complaint at the Dum Dum Police Station.

After the complaint was received, the police sprang into action and promptly arrested the three accused, the report said.

Local workers of the state's opposition Bharatiya Janata Party staged a protest outside the Dum Dum police station on Sunday morning, demanding strong action by the Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee.