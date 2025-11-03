'How many more Nirbhayas': NHRC slams Tamil Nadu govt over Coimbatore ‘gang rape’

Expressing anguish over the alleged gang rape of a 20-year-old college student in Coimbatore, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo blamed the Tamil Nadu government and asked, "How many more Nirbhayas will it take for governments to ensure women's safety?" NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo said the assault brings back painful memories of the 2012 Delhi Nirbhaya case. (X (@KanoongoPriyank))

Kanoongo also stated that the incident reflects a "complete failure" on the part of the Tamil Nadu government in safeguarding the state's daughters.

Calling the crime "heartbreaking", Kanoongo said the assault brings back painful memories of the 2012 Delhi Nirbhaya case, which had sparked nationwide outrage and led to stronger laws against sexual violence.

‘How many more Nirbhayas will it take?’ "The Coimbatore incident is heartbreaking. A 20-year-old college student was with her friend. She was gang-raped. This rape reminds us of the circumstances under which the entire country stood with Nirbhaya of Delhi and fought for justice, for the creation of a strong legal infrastructure in India, and for the safety of girls. Yet, the Tamil Nadu government has failed to provide security to a girl student. This is the government's direct responsibility," Kanoongo told news agency ANI.

Kanoongo questioned how many more such tragedies it would take for authorities to act decisively on women's safety.

"How many more Nirbhayas will it take for governments to understand that ensuring the protection of daughters, their safety, and their security is a top priority? This is certainly a failure on the part of the government," he added.

What happened in Coimbatore? A 20-year-old college student was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by three men near the Coimbatore airport in Tamil Nadu on Sunday evening, police said.

The student was inside a car with her male friend when the accused broke the window, hit her friend and took the survivor to a deserted place where they committed the sexual violence.

“The attack in the car happened around 11 pm. The survivor was rescued this morning and is currently under treatment. We have formed seven teams to search for the accused,” said a police officer in Coimbatore.

The survivor was taken to a private hospital while her friend is undergoing treatment at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).