Faridabad gang rape prime accused arrested from Mathura

Gurugram: The prime accused who allegelly kidnapped and raped a minor girl in a car on Sunday was arrested from Chhata in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura on Friday, said police. Police said the suspect is a truck driver (File photo)

Police identified the suspect as Pankaj Kumar, 22, who was a truck driver. The 15-year-old victim and the accused got acquainted when she and her father had travelled in his truck two months back to reach Faridabad after failing to get any transport in a border area.

DCP (central) Usha Devi said that since then the duo were in touch with each other and the accused came to meet her in Sector 18 in a car on Sunday evening with two of his friends.

“He had dropped the two associates accompanying him near Chhata and took the victim to Vrindavan. While returning, he raped her in the car and fled after dropping her near her residence at 3.30am on Monday,” she said.

The DCP said that other details will be revealed after further investigation and questioning of two other suspects who are yet to be arrested to know if they played any role in the crime.

Police said that they will produce Kumar before a court in Faridabad and will take him on remand for a detailed interrogation.

The matter had come to light on Monday when the girl’s sister had alerted police alleging gang rape by four suspects after being taken away in a car.

On basis of her complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified suspects under sections 123 (causing hurt by means of poison with intent to commit an offence), 351(3) (criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death, grievous hurt or to impute unchastity to a woman) and 96 (procuration of child) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanihta and sections 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and 17 (abetment of an offence) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act at Old Faridabad police station.