UP teen found dead with broken limbs, nose stuffed with glue and sand: Report

The body of a 15-year-old girl, who went missing from her home in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, was reportedly found on Monday with signs of brutal torture and bruises. The body was found near the victim's home. The body of the victim has reportedly been sent for a post-mortem, and the results are still awaited. (Representational Image: Pexel)

The victim's throat was slit, and her arms and legs were broken when her body was found, NDTV reported. The killers also reportedly stuffed sand and glue into her nose.

Additionally, her family has alleged that the accused raped her before killing her and dumping the body.

Also Read | College student abducted, sexually assaulted by 3 men near Coimbatore airport in Tamil Nadu

The missing complaint of the woman, who disappeared two days ago, was filed by her brother on Sunday. Harshita Tiwari, Circle Officer of Mihipurwa in Bahraich, has stated that a case has been registered against three individuals, one of whom has been arrested, according to the publication reported.

The victim reportedly suffered brutal torture While the body of the victim has been sent for post-mortem and the results are still awaited, reports claiming that the girl endured incomprehensible torture emerged and shook the nation.

As per reports in Free Press Journal and The Daily Jagran, the victim's throat was slit, and both her legs, arms and limbs were broken. The family of the girl also allege rape.

It was also reported that her nose was stuffed with sand and glue. The post-mortem, however, will give a clearer picture of the ghastly crime.

However, incidents of violence against women remain a serious concern in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | 2 Chhenu gang members held for 22-year-old’s murder in Seelampur

Last month, a 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang raped by three men and held captive for four days here, police said. Two of the accused were arrested a day after the survivor's family complained about the assault on October 22.

According to the police, the survivor was returning home from Gomti Nagar in an autorickshaw on October 15, but got off the vehicle as the driver took a wrong turn towards Khurramnagar. This was when three men approached her in a car and offered her a ride, which she accepted.