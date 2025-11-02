2 Chhenu gang members held for 22-year-old’s murder in Seelampur

New Delhi: Two days after a 22-year-old man was shot dead in Seelampur over the alleged rivalry between northeast Delhi’s two key gangs, two members of Chhenu gang were arrested between Friday evening and Saturday morning, police said. More than 25 rounds were fired by at least four attackers (File photo)

While the 23-year-old suspect, identified as Abdulla, was arrested by the northeast district police, Faizan Ghazi alias Prince, 25, was arrested by the Special Cell, officers said. They added that each of them possessed one loaded firearm at the time of the arrest.

More than 25 rounds were fired by at least four attackers, of which 15 hit the victim, Mohammed Misbah—who himself had a long criminal history. He died on the spot on Seelampur main road on Thursday around 10.30pm. Misbah’s friend, who was with him at the time, fled when the shooting started.

Misbah was shot in his head and face majorly. He was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra hospital, where the attending doctor declared him dead.

A case of murder was registered at Seelampur police station, and multiple teams were formed to nab the killers. Initial probe hinted that Misbah’s killing could be the fallout of the rivalry between the Hashim Baba gang and the Chhenu Pehalwan gangs.

“Our team developed clues about the suspects and arrested Abdulla. During questioning, Abdulla confessed to his involvement in the crime and revealed that he committed the act due to enmity.

It was found that Abdulla had earlier been involved in three cases of attempted murder and firing,” said DCP (Northeast) Ashish Mishra.

In another operation, a Special Cell team arrested Prince from northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park on Friday, said DCP (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik.

“Prince has no criminal record but was associated with the Chhenu gang for the past few months. He frequented Delhi from Meerut to meet his associates,” added DCP Kashyap.