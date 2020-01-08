e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Home / India News / Trade union shutdown affects life in Tripura

Trade union shutdown affects life in Tripura

Most markets, shops and business establishments were closed in the state and most private and passenger vehicles remained off the roads.

india Updated: Jan 08, 2020 11:53 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Agartala
Many government offices functioned almost normally and schools and other educational institutions also remained open with very less attendance in Tripura.
Many government offices functioned almost normally and schools and other educational institutions also remained open with very less attendance in Tripura. (PTI Photo )
         

A nationwide shutdown on Wednesday called by 10 Central Trade Unions (CTUs) to protest against the Centre’s disinvestment policies and scrapping of NPR, CAA and NRC, has affected normal life in Tripura.

Most markets, shops and business establishments were closed in the state and most private and passenger vehicles remained off the roads.

But many government offices functioned almost normally and schools and other educational institutions also remained open with very less attendance.

Most banks and financial institutions remained shut.

Police spokesman Subrata Chakraborty told IANS that there was no untoward incident anywhere in the state.

Flights operated to and from Agartala and the Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) also operated their trains with very less passengers.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government has issued a circular asking all employees to attend offices normally otherwise action would be taken against them.

The BJP has also organised bike rallies and processions to maintain normalcy.

Huge contingent of security personnel were deployed all across Tripura.

tags
top news
80 ‘American terrorists’ killed in dozen missile attacks: Iran state media
80 ‘American terrorists’ killed in dozen missile attacks: Iran state media
All 170 on board Ukranian plane that crashed in Iran killed: Report
All 170 on board Ukranian plane that crashed in Iran killed: Report
Centre moves Supreme Court to transfer pleas against CAA from high courts
Centre moves Supreme Court to transfer pleas against CAA from high courts
‘Not looking to start a war, but prepared to finish one’: US on Iran
‘Not looking to start a war, but prepared to finish one’: US on Iran
‘One guy will be a surprise package’: Kohli on India’s T20 World Cup squad
‘One guy will be a surprise package’: Kohli on India’s T20 World Cup squad
Mercedes rolls up sleeves to bring in slew of new models in India in 2020
Mercedes rolls up sleeves to bring in slew of new models in India in 2020
Australia to kill up to 10,000 camels searching for water amid drought
Australia to kill up to 10,000 camels searching for water amid drought
‘Can get a 50-ball 100 in Tests,’ Gambhir’s huge praise for India batsman
‘Can get a 50-ball 100 in Tests,’ Gambhir’s huge praise for India batsman
trending topics
Bharat Bandh Live UpdatesBharat BandhGaganyaanJNU AttackAishe GhoshKareena KapoorChhapaakSamsung Galaxy Fold 2Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news