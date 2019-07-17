Trader, daughter found dead in a car in MP’s Sagar; wife has no clue what happened

A businessman and his daughter were found dead inside a car on Wednesday, police said. In a surprising turn of events, his wife who was also in the car claims to have no idea about what transpired since she was asleep. The incident took place in Sagar of Madhya Pradesh.

A police patrolling team spotted a Santro car on the roadside near the regional transport office in Sagar city about 1.45 am on Wednesday.

The team found the bodies of Brajesh Chourasia, a resident of Tili area in Sagar and his daughter Mahima, 16, on the front seat. Chourasia’s wife Radha, 43, was sitting in the car on the rear seat with no injury marks on her.

District superintendent of police, Amit Sanghi, said, “No weapon was found at the scene of the crime. The woman was found to be fit. She claimed her husband had given some drink to her and their daughter at their residence. She said she was not aware of how all this had happened.”

The SP said the deceased’s relative handed over a letter to the police in which the businessman had allegedly written in Hindi, “I am leaving and I owe about Rs 80 lakhs to Rs 90 lakhs to various banks.

Refusing to disclose the entire contents of the suicide letter, Sanghi said as of now the police would not consider the letter as a suicide note until it was established by the forensic science laboratory.

The SP said there was no sign of any conflict in the car and their valuables were found intact.

