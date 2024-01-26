Tradition revived: Murmu, Macron arrive in a buggy on Republic Day

President Droupadi Murmu and her French counterpart Emanuel Macron arrived on Friday for the 75th Republic Day celebrations in a colonial-era horse-drawn buggy, reviving a tradition after 40 years. Macron attended the celebrations as chief guest, the record sixth time a French leader did so. President Droupadi Murmu arrives for the parade with Emmanuel Macron in the presidential buggy on Friday. (PTI)

The buggy, to be sure, has been used on occasions such as the Beating the Retreat ceremony in recent years, but it was the first time since the Republic Day in 1984 that the carriage was used on January 26.

And it could soon make another appearance: If the weather doesn’t play spoilsport, President Murmu will take the presidential buggy to reach the new parliament building on January 31 when she addresses the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament in the new Lok Sabha chamber, two Lok Sabha officials told HT, asking not to be named.

According to these officials, the secretariat has been informed about the plan and a full-dress rehearsal for her movement in the buggy has been scheduled on January 27. The rehearsal will be a timed exercise, starting from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The buggy, which is maintained by a separate cell in the Rashtrapati Bhavan, was used by the Viceroy. After partition, both India and Pakistan wanted to keep the buggy and ultimately a coin was tossed between India’s Lt Colonel Govind Singh and Yaqub Khan from Pakistan Army to decide the fate of the buggy. Singh won the toss.

The buggy has been used by Presidents for swearing-in ceremonies and Republic Day events in the past, but not for a joint session address of the President in the past few decades.

This would also be the first time Murmu will reach the new Parliament building, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, 2023. The President will enter the new building through Gaja Dwar—the gate that is exclusively used by the PM.

Lok Sabha officials added that if there is any forecast of rains, the President will switch over to her limousine as per protocol.

While the buggy was used frequently by the earlier Presidents, in the later years, the use of buggy was limited due to tighter security protocol. “It takes nearly 20 minutes to come from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the Gaja Dwar in a buggy,” said a leader, asking not to be named.

On Friday, the elite President’s Bodyguard regiment, India’s oldest cavalry unit raised 250 years back, escorted Murmu and Macron to India’s biggest ceremonial event. The troopers of the regiment are required to have a minimum height of six feet. Wearing bright red long coats, gold girdles, white breeches, and blue and gold turbans with fans as well as Napoleon boots with spurs, they escorted the presidential buggy last used for Republic Day ceremonies in the 1980s.

Security concerns following Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination by her bodyguards in 1984 led to the discontinuation of the buggy’s use on Republic Day.

The well-decorated buggy has been used often by Murmu’s predecessors. Presidents Ram Nath Kovind, Pranab Mukherjee and Pratibha Patil – all have used the colonial-era buggy on special occasions such as their swearing in ceremony in Parliament’s central hall or on the Republic Day.

President Pranab Mukherjee (2012-2017) revived the presidential tradition of riding the six-horse buggy to attend in 2014 beating retreat ceremony marking the closure of Republic Day celebrations at the highly secured road leading to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The buggy is adorned with traditional motifs and the national emblem Ashoka Chakra in gold. Indian and Austrian mixed-breed horses pull the buggy with gold-plated rims.

SM Khan, who served as the press secretary to President APJ Abdul Kalam (2002-2007), said the buggy has been used often at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for ceremonies in its forecourt. “But its use was discontinued for Republic Day because of security reasons.”

Khan said the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Union home ministry, and security agencies must have reviewed the matter and taken necessary precautions. “They must have made necessary arrangements to use the buggy. It is good that they have started this practice and this should continue because it represents the real ceremony of the president arriving for the celebrations. It [buggy] looks more colourful and attractive than limousines.”