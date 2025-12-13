Traffic advisory in Kolkata ahead of Lionel Messi's visit to Yuba Bharati Stadium. Check details

A detailed traffic advisory is in place ahead of footballer Lionel Messi's scheduled programme at the Yuba Bharati Stadium on Saturday, December 13. Commuters cross promotional posters and veiled statue of Lionel Messi, on the eve of his visit, in Kolkata(AFP)

The restrictions will be in place till the completion of the program on Saturday, and the diversion plan announced by the Kolkata Traffic Police will apply to all types of goods vehicles availing the EM Bypass.

According to the diversion plan, vehicles using EM Bypass will be diverted:

Along the EM Bypass from Panama Island to Ultadnga Flyover (Both bounds).

Along Chaulpatty Road from its crossing with Gagan Sarkar Street to EM Bypass.

Along Beliaghata Main Road from its crossing with CIT Road up to E M Bypass.

Along Narkeldanga Main Road, between Phoolbagan Crossing and E M Bypass.

The notification issued by the Kolkata Commissioner of Police, Manoj Verma, was issued to ensure public safety and convenience during the programme.

Lionel Messi is visiting India for his three-day GOAT India Tour 2025, which will be held across four major cities beginning with Kolkata.

In the early hours of Saturday, he landed at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport. Fans thronged the airport, chanting his name and trying to catch a glimpse of Messi, PTI reported.

On Saturday, Messi is expected to attend several engagements in the city before departing for Hyderabad around 2 pm, the report said.

Messi is also scheduled to meet Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. He will also unveil a 70-foot statue at Lake Town.

Messi's itinerary also includes the highly anticipated exhibition football match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy will also join him.

Following this, Messi will travel to Mumbai for his event at Wankhede and then to Delhi. On Monday, he will reportedly meet PM Narendra Modi. The GOAT India Tour will conclude on December 15 in Delhi.