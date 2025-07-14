Traffic congestion on Delhi-Gurugram highway amid rain, commuters share videos

Delhi and its neighbouring areas continue to receive rain on Monday evening, leading to traffic congestion during peak office hours. Commuters rush to catch autos near ISBT Kashmere Gate Road in New Delhi after witnessing heavy rain on Monday, July 14, 2025. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The capital and the adjoining areas received light rains, along with thunderstorms, which led to the traffic movement getting affected on key areas, including the Delhi-Gurugram highway.

Moments after the city started receiving rainfall, commuters took to social media to complain about traffic congestion on Delhi-Gurugram highway, which sees heavy vehicular movement during peak office hours.

A man shared a video from inside of his car after he was stuck in a long queue of vehicles on the Delhi-Gurugram highway.

In Delhi's Mahipalpur area as well, which is very close to the airport, roads were waterlogged and people faced difficulty manoeuvring through them, according to some social media posts.

Another person said in there was heavy traffic in south Delhi's Chattarpur area too.

IndiGo issues advisory

IndiGo airlines also issued an advisory saying several parts of Delhi are affected by heavy rains and some roads leading to Delhi airport are facing water build-up and traffic delays.

It also requested people who have flights to catch to leave earlier than usual.

“Heavy rainfall is affecting large parts of #Delhi, and some roads towards the airport are experiencing water build-up and traffic delays. If you have a flight, please leave earlier than usual and check your flight status on our app or website,” the airline said in a post on X.

It also asked people to stay wary on slippery roads and that its teams are monitoring the situation to make sure the flight operations run smoothly.

“Be careful on wet and slippery roads. Our teams are actively monitoring the situation to keep operations going smoothly. Your comfort and safety remain our top priority. Thank you for your understanding,” IndiGo wrote in the post.

Delhi likely to witness rain till Sunday

According to the India Meteorological Department, the national capital is likely to witness light rainfall and generally cloudy sky for this entire week till Sunday, July 20.

On Tuesday, the national capital is likely to witness generally cloudy sky with very light to light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning. Occasional surface wind of speed up to 20-30 kmph and gusting to 40 kmph may also hit Delhi.