Traffic restrictions for 14 days near New Delhi Railway Station. Check routes to avoid, other guidelines for commuters
According to the advisory, one side of the carriageway from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate through Delight Cinema will remain closed from February 26 to March 12.
The Delhi Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions on Asaf Ali Road due to ongoing construction linked to the redevelopment of the New Delhi Railway Station.
Traffic movement on this stretch is expected to remain partially restricted during this period.
Alternative routes for commuters
To minimise inconvenience, motorists have been advised to use alternate routes.
- Commuters heading towards Delhi Gate Chowk from Hamdard Chowk or R/A Kamla Market can take Minto Road, followed by DDU Marg and BSZ Marg to reach Delhi Gate Chowk.
- Those travelling from Guru Nanak Chowk are advised to take the route through Mirdard Chowk, Mirdard Marg and BZA Marg towards Delhi Gate.
Affected Areas
- The restrictions will apply to Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate Chowk.
- Chaman Lal Marg will also be affected during the construction period.
Advisory for railway passengers
Authorities have urged railway passengers to plan their journeys in advance and keep extra travel time in mind due to possible congestion.
Motorists have also been requested not to park vehicles along diversion routes to ensure smooth traffic flow.
Appeal for Cooperation
The traffic police have appealed to the public to remain patient and follow traffic rules.
Commuters have been asked to cooperate with personnel deployed at key junctions and follow directions issued on the ground to avoid delays.
