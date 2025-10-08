Search
Wed, Oct 08, 2025
Traffic restrictions in South Delhi's Vasant Kunj till October 22 for road construction

PTI |
Published on: Oct 08, 2025 04:59 pm IST

The closure will remain in effect from October 8 to October 22, during which period, the DDA will carry out cement-concrete road construction work.

The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday said traffic will be restricted in Vasant Kunj due to the complete closure of one carriageway on Master Plan Road (Masoodpur to Aruna Asaf Ali Marg).

Traffic movement at the Masoodpur Red Light on Mehrauli-Mahipalpur Marg will be restricted.(PTI File Photo)
Traffic movement at the Masoodpur Red Light on Mehrauli-Mahipalpur Marg will be restricted.(PTI File Photo)

The closure will stay from October 8 to October 22, during which period, cement-concrete road construction work will be carried out by the Delhi Development Authority, police said.

Residents of Sectors B-10, B-9, and B-8 have been advised to use Nelson Mandela Marg for entry and Aruna Asaf Ali Marg for exit during the period, police said in an advisory.

Traffic movement at the Masoodpur Red Light on Mehrauli-Mahipalpur Marg will be restricted to two-way operation only, they said.

The right turn from Sector B-8 towards the T-point of Sector B-10 on Bhagwan Mahavir Marg, as well as the right turn for commuters coming from Kishangarh towards Sector B-10, will remain closed during the construction work.

"There will be no right turn towards Bhagwan Mahavir Marg (B-10), nor will U-turns be permitted. School buses, vans, and parents dropping off or picking up students should plan their routes in advance to avoid congestion," the advisory said.

