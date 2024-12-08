Trafficker hired Indians for Chinese cyber fraud firms in Laos, held after 2,500 km chase

The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested a man from Telangana capital Hyderabad, who was allegedly involved in the illegal trafficking of Indian youths and forced them to work in fake call centres engaging in cyber fraud.



Special Cell's deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Manoj C said the accused Kamran Haider alias Zaidi was nabbed from Hyderabad after a long chase spanning 2,500 kilometres.



Zaidi carried a reward of ₹2 lakh declared by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), on the information leading to his arrest, PTI reported.



Kamran Haider alias Zaidi carried a reward of ₹ 2 lakh declared by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), on the information leading to his arrest(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

On May 27, a case was registered at Delhi's New Friends Colony police station on the complaint of one Naresh Lakhavath.



The complainant claimed he was searching for a job when he came across Ali International Service, a consultancy firm supposedly based in the capital.

According to DCP Manoj C, the firm offered Lakhavath a job in Thailand and Laos. The youth was sent to Thailand. But on reaching there, his passport was snatched and Lakhavath was forced to work for a Chinese firm which used to scam Indian people online, the police official told PTI.



After the case was transferred to the NIA, the agency identified Zaidi, Sahil, Manjoor Alam, Ashish and Pawan Yadav as the key conspirators.

Indian youths trafficked to Golden Triangle Region in Laos

According to the Delhi Police official, all the five accused were involved in trafficking vulnerable Indian youth to the Golden Triangle Region in Laos where they were forced to commit cyber scams targeting European and American citizens.

They operated through Ali International Services, which functioned as a front.

"The main accused was identified as Kamran Haider. Kamran Haider absconded and despite all efforts accused Kamran Haider could not be arrested. He was trying to go abroad to Thailand and Laos," Manoj C added.

Zaidi reportedly changed his locations to avoid the arm of law. The teams were deployed in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to nab him, police said.

"Zaidi was located in Hyderabad, Telangana. Immediately two different teams of the special cell were sent to Hyderabad. He was apprehended on December 7 after a long persevering chase of 2,500 kilometres by the team without any rest. He was apprehended near Nampally Railway Station, Hyderabad, Telangana while trying to escape to another hideout," said the DCP.