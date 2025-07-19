Train services between Delhi and Rajasthan to be affected till July 28. Here's why

The train service between Rajasthan and Delhi is likely to be affected till July 28, a railway official said on Saturday. A total of 70 trains running between Delhi Sarai to Rajasthan and Maharashtra are set to be affected. 70 trains running between Delhi Sarai and Rajasthan are set to be affected.(PTI)

Several trains running from major stations in Rajasthan, including Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner and Barmer are set to be affected between July 20 and 28.

The cancellations come as a non-interlocking work- or temporary disconnection of signalling equipment- is being carried out at the Sarai Rohilla railway station. The move is being done to set up an electronic interlocking panel at the Delhi station, news agency PTI reported.

North Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Shashi Kiran said that the operations of several trains in the division will be affected due to this work.

Which trains are going to be affected?

Train number 12215 Delhi Sarai-Bandra Terminus will remain cancelled on July 24, 26 and 28, while the same train (12216) running from Bandra Terminus to Delhi Sarai will be affected on July 25, 26 and 27.

Similarly, train number 12458, connecting Bikaner to Delhi Sarai, will remain cancelled from July 20 to 27. Train number 22421, from Delhi Sarai to Jodhpur, will not run from July 21 to 28.

Train number 12985 from Jaipur to Delhi Sarai and train number 12986 from Delhi Sarai to Jaipur will also remain cancelled from July 21 to 28.

The railway official urged the passengers to check the trains' status before travelling.