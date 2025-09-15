Search
Mon, Sept 15, 2025
Train stuck on elevated track; monorail services disrupted in Mumbai again

ByShashank Rao
Published on: Sept 15, 2025 10:11 am IST

On August 19, a monorail was stuck near Mysore Colony station after a power failure, stranding nearly 582 passengers for over three hours until they were evacuated

Monorail services in Mumbai were disrupted for a second time in less than a month amid heavy rain on Monday morning. Officials said a technical glitch halted a monorail car, with 17 passengers on board, on a curved section of the elevated track between Antop Hill and GTB Nagar near Wadala at 7.16 am. A firefighter truck was rushed to the spot to rescue the stranded passengers.

“As per safety protocols, all 17 passengers on board were swiftly and safely transferred to another train and taken to the next station by 7.40am. The affected train is being towed away. Passenger safety remains our top priority,” said a Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) spokesperson.

Monorail services on the Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk-Wadala section were operational on a single line with delays. Normal services continued on the Wadala-Chembur route. The authorities said that normal services will resume shortly on the Wadala-Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk stretch.

Two monorails were earlier stuck between Chembur and Wadala, trapping passengers for hours, raising questions over the reliability of the monorail. On August 19, a monorail was stuck near Mysore Colony station after a power failure. Nearly 582 passengers were stranded for over three hours until they were evacuated by breaking windowpanes and using cranes, ladders, and scissors lifts mounted on trucks. At least 14 passengers reported suffocation, with three of them requiring hospitalisation.

