Home / India News / Training for UP Covid vaccinators begin

Training for UP Covid vaccinators begin

The inoculators will record the data of people vaccinated by them on an online platform—an app developed for the purpose

india Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 13:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Lucknow, Hindustan Times
A man receives the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine jabs, at Guy's Hospital, at the start of the largest ever immunisation programme in the British history, in London, on December 8, 2020.
A man receives the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine jabs, at Guy's Hospital, at the start of the largest ever immunisation programme in the British history, in London, on December 8, 2020. (REUTERS FILE)
         

Training of vaccinators for administering Covid vaccine once they are available has begun in the state. Two batches in Uttar Pradesh attended the online ‘training-of-trainers’ sessions conducted by the union health ministry in the last two days.

“These master trainers will train more master trainers who will then train vaccinators at district level,” said a senior health official. Training, he said, was being given on how to handle the vaccine, on bio-waste disposal and also on cold chain management for the vaccine.

“Almost all the vaccinators are part of the routine immunisation programme. Hence, they just need some additional input regarding Covid vaccine, which is being arranged by the experts,” said officials.

The number of vaccinators at district level is yet to be finalised but as the state will have 35,000 vaccination centres, the number of vaccinators will be more than that. “Vaccinators will be deployed at the vaccination centres along with the logistics,” said another health official.

The inoculators will record the data of people vaccinated by them on an online platform—an app developed for the purpose. A certificate will also be issued to those getting vaccinated. This certificate may be used by the beneficiary wherever required.

The officials said in the next 10 days, things will be in place. The vaccination centres will be identified and prepared with vaccinators deployed there. The vaccinators are being selected from among those conducting routine immunisation, pharmacists, staff nurses working at government and private hospitals and lab technicians.

