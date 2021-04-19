‘Trains won’t be stopped during curfew,’ says Railways; 4 special trains from Delhi to Bihar

Indian Railways’ Northern Railway zone plans to deploy four additional special trains from New Delhi to Bihar over the next three days to cater to demand as migrants seek to head back to their home states amid the announcement of a curfew in Delhi till next Monday. The ministry urged people not to panic and said that the trains won’t be stopped during the ongoing 6-day lockdown in Delhi.

“Today evening there was some speculation about the crowd coming to stations or rush building up. It is requested that all may avoid such reports as the reality is different... Rush and crowd happen when there is speculation that trains would not be available at all or will be stopped. There is no such situation now. Trains are not going to be stopped and I think the public knows about it. They know that if they don’t get to travel today, they can go the next day or later on. Even under the curfew guidelines, one is allowed to travel to the station with a valid ticket. There is nothing to panic about,” railway ministry spokesperson DJ Narain said.

Northern Railways’ Delhi division, however, has stopped the sale of platform tickets with immediate effect.

“Due to surge in COVID’19 cases, Delhi Division of Northern Railway has decided to stop the sale of platform tickets with immediate effect till further orders to regulate the entry of passengers at platforms and station premises,” Northern Railways’ DRM tweeted.

According to railway officials, huge crowds assembled on Monday at Delhi’s Anand Vihar Bus Terminal while there was “no crowding at stations”.

Keen to avoid a situation like last year, the Indian Railways is adding additional summer special trains to cater to the rush of migrants heading back home, taking the current train service operations to around 70% of pre-Covid times, HT reported last Friday.

Over the past week, the ministry has planned 69 additional ‘summer special trains’ to cater to the rush being reported across stations. Till April 30, the national transporter has planned 133 additional trains with 88 ‘summer specials’ and 45 ‘festival special’ trains.

According to the railway ministry’s data till Wednesday, the national carrier has approved a total of 9,622 special trains and at present, it is running an average of 7,745 trains as compared to an average of 11,283 trains during pre-Covid times. Out of these, a total of 5,387 suburban trains are currently deployed which is nearly 92% of pre-covid capacity with the maximum services operating in the Central Railway zone that caters to Mahrashtra’s high populated cities including Mumbai and Pune.

According to the railways, these additional trains are for destinations with high demand such as Gorakhpur, Patna, Darbhanga, Varanasi, Guwahati, Barauni, Prayagraj, Bokaro, Ranchi and Lucknow.

Amid lockdown curbs being announced by states, with a heavy migrant population, like Maharashtra, several cities have reported an unusual rush of people across interstate bus stations and railway stations. The ministry has, however, maintained that the rush is a regular summer festival rush.

On May 1 last year, the Centre began operating ‘Shramik Special’ trains to ferry lakhs of stranded migrants to their home states. The national carrier last year deployed a total of 4,621 special trains and ferried 63.1 lakh migrants. The trains ferried the maximum number of migrants to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the country’s most populous states, followed by Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal.

Last week, railway board chairman Suneet Sharma clarified that there are no plans to curtail passenger trains services. He added that the railways will continue to run trains as per the demand amid reports of migrant labourers rushing to stations due to fears of another lockdown situation amid a spike in. Covid-19 cases.

Last year in March, the ministry suspended regular trains services during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 while regular freight train movement continued. At present, it is running special passenger trains while regular trains operations have still not resumed. The railway ministry is restoring passenger train operations in a phased manner. It has planned more additional trains during the months of April-May to clear the rush.