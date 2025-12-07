Transformation is a national resolve: PM Modi

The journey to transforming tomorrow is a national resolve that requires public participation and collective effort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, laying out an expansive vision to propel the country towards prosperity in an uncertain world, infusing it with self-confidence and self-reliance, and tapping potential that was ignored for decades. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (HT Photo)

Delivering the closing keynote address at the 23rd Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Modi also touched upon his government’s achievements, asked the countrymen to eschew a mindset of colonial slavery within the next 10 years, hit out at past governments for not pushing key industries and sectors, and underlined India’s unique journey and position in a world roiled by turbulence.

“Transforming tomorrow’s journey is filled with many such schemes, decisions, public aspiration and public participation. This is a journey in perpetuity. This is not limited to discussions in a summit. This is a national resolve. For this, everyone’s involvement, everyone’s efforts is required. Collective effort will give us opportunities to reach the heights of transformation,” Modi said to a round of applause.

The prime minister began his speech by focussing on the theme of the summit – transforming tomorrow – and said that when an institution with a 101-year-long history – Hindustan Times completed its centenary in September this year – starts discussing transforming tomorrow, it gives faith to the nation.

“The newspaper which received blessings of great men such as Mahatma Gandhi, Madan Mohan Malaviya, GD Birla, when that paper starts discussing about transforming tomorrow, it gives faith to the country that the kind of transformation underway in India is not limited to just opportunities but is a true saga of changing lifestyles, mindsets and directions,” Modi said.

Run out of a two-storey building in the now-extinct Burn Bastion Road in central Delhi, HT was inaugurated in 1924 by Mahatma Gandhi, was financed with money pooled in by freedom fighters Lala Lajpat Rai and Madan Mohan Malviya, before industrialist GD Birla stepped in on Gandhi’s request in 1927.

In his address, Modi underlined India’s journey towards prosperity in a turbulent world – the financial crisis, the global pandemic, the supply chain and technology related disruptions, and wars – pointing towards its robust economic growth, stable governance, low inflation, and strong macroeconomic signals.

“Today’s world is filled with uncertainties. But in this uncertain time, India is in a different league. India is filled with self confidence. When the world is talking of a slowdown, India is talking of growth. When the world is seeing a trust crisis, India is a pillar of trust. When the world is facing fragmentation, India is a bridge builder,” he said.

Modi said India’s achievements in charting an independent course for itself in difficult global conditions was not just a question of facts and figures but instead a reflection of fundamental changes ushered in the past decade.

“India’s achievements are not ordinary. They are not just figures. They are fundamental changes in the past decade that India has ushered in; these fundamental changes are that of building resilience, of problem solving, of dispelling the clouds of doubts and expanding the wings of aspiration,” Modi said.

“It is because of this that India is not just transforming itself but also tomorrow.”

The PM said that work being done today lays down a strong foundation for any discussion about transforming tomorrow. “Today’s reform and today’s performance are paving the way for tomorrow’s transformation,” he said.

Modi said that a large chunk of India’s potential was untapped for many decades. “When this untapped potential is given more and more opportunity, when it can, with full ability and without any hurdles, become a part of the country’s progress story, then a national transformation is certain.”

He held out India’s eastern regions, its Northeast, its villages, tier 2 and 3 cities, the ability of women and the innovative power of the youth, blue economy and space sector as examples of areas where the country’s potential was not utilised in earlier decades.

“Now India is moving forward with the vision to tap these untapped potential,” he said.

The PM said that eastern India was witnessing unprecedented investment in modern technology, connectivity and infrastructure, villages and small cities were seeing modern amenities, small towns were becoming hubs of start-ups and micro, small, and medium enterprises, and farmers were reaching the national and global markets.

“The miracle of women power has seen them dominating every field. This transformation is not limited to women’s emancipation but is transforming social mindsets and abilities.When new opportunities are made and hurdles are removed, then new wings are created to fly,” he said.

He gave the example of the space sector – which was under government control earlier but was liberalised by the current government, allowing private investment – and spoke about a private company that is trying to make a rocket every month.

“The government gave the platform and the youth of India are building a new future. This is the real transformation,” he said.

Modi said that there was a time when reforms were reactionary in India. “This meant that big decisions were either taken in political interest or to manage some crisis. Today, reforms are done according to national goals and set targets. In every sector, there is some improvement. Our pace is constant, our direction consistent and our intent is nation first.”

He called 2025 as the year of reforms, and said the biggest of them was that of the next-generation Goods and Services Tax reforms – comprising tax rate cuts, correction of inverted duty structure and simplification of procedures in a move aimed at giving a strong boost to demand for goods and services and investment sentiment in the country.

“This year, there was also a big reform in the direct tax system where zero tax till ₹12 lakh rupee income. Thinking about this even a decade ago was impossible,” he said.

He mentioned how the government had changed the definition of small companies and allowed thousands of firms to utilise easy norms and quick and better services, and removed 200 product categories from mandatory quality control,

“Today, India’s journey is not just of development, but a transformation of mindsets. It is about psychological renaissance.”