15 die in Chamoli after getting electric shock from railing at Namami Gange site

At least 15 people, including a police subinspector and five home guards, died after getting electric shock at a Namami Gange project site on the banks of river Alkananda in Uttarakhand's Chamoli on Wednesday. A transformer exploded at the project site and many people are feared to be trapped. Police and rescue teams have reached the spot and started relief operations. Transformer explodes on Alakananda river bank in Chamoli, several feared dead

Chamoli SP Parmendra Doval said 10 people died and several others were injured after the transformer exploded. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital. The side railing of the river dam had current and the caretaker of the project site Ganesh Lal died first. All those who died subsequently touched the railing.

“It is a sad incident. District administration, police, and SDRF have reached the spot. The injured are being referred to higher centre and are being shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh via helicopter. Orders have been given to conduct a Magisterial inquiry,” chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

State health minister Dhan Singh Rawat, who is in Chamoli, confirmed that 15 people have died so far and seven are injured. He said the injured are being airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh. A magisterial inquiry has also been instituted in the incident, the minister said.

The mishap occurred as continuous rain battered Uttarakhand for the past few days. The water level of Alakananda rose as a result of the incessant rain. About 3,000 cusecs of additional water were released from the dam of the GVK hydroelectric project at Srinagar in the Pauri district as Alakananda's water level rose.

The State Emergency Operation Center directed the district magistrates of Pauri, Tehri, Haridwar and Dehradun to exercise caution in their respective areas due to the release of water. In Haridwar, Rishikesh and other places, people were told to stay away from the river banks and to take care of their safety.

