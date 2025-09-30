Landing in Delhi from abroad? Airport now has e-arrival system | Know details

The Delhi airport will now have a faster immigration facility for foreign travelers. GMR Aero-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates the airport, is set to launch an E-Arrival Card facility from October 1, 2025. It's being done under the aegis of the Bureau of Immigration, at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI). Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi gets another new e-facility.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

How will E-Arrival Card at Delhi airport work?

Airport operator GMR said the new system enables international passengers to complete their arrival information online through a seamless digital platform.

Starting October 1, foreign travelers can fill out and submit their arrival information via an official and secure government website, or a dedicated mobile application.

These include the Bureau of Immigration's portal (boi.gov.in), the Indian Visa website (www.indianvisaonline.gov.in), and the Indian Visa mobile app, ‘Su-Swagatam’, as well as the Delhi airport's website (newdelhiairport.in).

This can be done up to three days before their arrival. It eliminates the need for manual, paper-based cards at the airport. Thus, it will reduce queues, and support the airport's sustainability goals by cutting down on paper usage too.

Airports in Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, and Malaysia, are among those that already have such facility.

What about Indian nationals and OCIs?

The move comes about a year after the first Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) was launched at the Delhi airport in June 2024. But that was for Indian nationals and those with Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards.

Together, the Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) and the E-Arrival Card initiatives underscore the government's commitment to enhancing travel convenience and efficiency for all passengers, the GMR release added.

It quoted Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL, as saying: “We are delighted to join hands with the Bureau of Immigration to launch the E-Arrival Card facility for international passengers. This initiative reflects the Government of India's commitment to delivering a world-class, hassle-free travel experience while promoting sustainable practices. By digitising the arrival card process, we are enabling faster clearances, shorter waiting times, and greater convenience to enhance the overall passenger experience.”