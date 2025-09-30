Landing in Delhi from abroad? Airport now has e-arrival system | Know details
GMR-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), under the aegis of the Bureau of Immigration, set to launch the facility for foreign travellers from Oct 1
The Delhi airport will now have a faster immigration facility for foreign travelers. GMR Aero-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates the airport, is set to launch an E-Arrival Card facility from October 1, 2025. It's being done under the aegis of the Bureau of Immigration, at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI).
How will E-Arrival Card at Delhi airport work?
- Airport operator GMR said the new system enables international passengers to complete their arrival information online through a seamless digital platform.
- Starting October 1, foreign travelers can fill out and submit their arrival information via an official and secure government website, or a dedicated mobile application.
- These include the Bureau of Immigration's portal (boi.gov.in), the Indian Visa website (www.indianvisaonline.gov.in), and the Indian Visa mobile app, ‘Su-Swagatam’, as well as the Delhi airport's website (newdelhiairport.in).
- This can be done up to three days before their arrival. It eliminates the need for manual, paper-based cards at the airport. Thus, it will reduce queues, and support the airport's sustainability goals by cutting down on paper usage too.
- Airports in Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, and Malaysia, are among those that already have such facility.
What about Indian nationals and OCIs?
The move comes about a year after the first Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) was launched at the Delhi airport in June 2024. But that was for Indian nationals and those with Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards.
Together, the Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) and the E-Arrival Card initiatives underscore the government's commitment to enhancing travel convenience and efficiency for all passengers, the GMR release added.
It quoted Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL, as saying: “We are delighted to join hands with the Bureau of Immigration to launch the E-Arrival Card facility for international passengers. This initiative reflects the Government of India's commitment to delivering a world-class, hassle-free travel experience while promoting sustainable practices. By digitising the arrival card process, we are enabling faster clearances, shorter waiting times, and greater convenience to enhance the overall passenger experience.”