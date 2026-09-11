Travelling during BRICS summit by rail? Check if you train is cancelled or diverted

Several global leaders will travel to Delhi for the BRICS Summit scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13. Meanwhile, train operations will be affected, with multiple services cancelled or diverted. “Due to operational reasons, the following trains shall be cancelled/diverted/short -terminated/short-originate/rescheduled/regulated/terminal change,” the Northern Railway said in a press release.
How will train operations be impacted during the BRICS Summit in Delhi?
Train operations will be affected, with multiple services cancelled, diverted, or rescheduled from September 11 to 13, 2026, due to the summit.
What security measures are being implemented in Delhi during the BRICS Summit?
Delhi will have around 15,000 police personnel and 200 paramilitary companies deployed, along with extensive CCTV surveillance and traffic regulation measures to ensure security.
What should commuters in Delhi expect regarding traffic around the BRICS Summit?
Commuters should anticipate temporary traffic stoppages, diversions, and restrictions on major routes used by VVIP convoys, especially during the movements of foreign dignitaries.
Powered ByAsk HT
Train handling plan for September 12, 2026
1- Cancellation
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
2- Diversion
3- Regulation
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
4- Short originate and short terminate-
Train handling plan for September 13, 2026
1- Cancellation
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
2- Diversion
3- Short originate and short terminate
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
5- Regulation
Delhi security and more
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
{{^usCountry}}
The authorities have put in place a multi-layered security system for the upcoming BRICS Summit, with around 15,000 personnel and 200 companies of paramilitary forces to be deployed across Delhi, news agency PTI reported, citing a senior police official on Thursday.
{{/usCountry}}
{{#usCountry}}
The authorities have put in place a multi-layered security system for the upcoming BRICS Summit, with around 15,000 personnel and 200 companies of paramilitary forces to be deployed across Delhi, news agency PTI reported, citing a senior police official on Thursday.
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Home/India News/Travelling during BRICS summit by rail? Check if you train is cancelled or diverted
{{^htLoading}}
Advertisement
{{/htLoading}}
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
{{#usCountry}}{{/usCountry}}
Notifications
Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom
Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks