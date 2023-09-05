Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Travelling to or from Delhi by Air India between Sept 7-11? Do check this update

ByHT News Desk
Sep 05, 2023 07:34 PM IST

Air India announced travel restrictions in the national capital between September 7 and 11 due to G20 Summit.

Air India on Tuesday announced travel restrictions in the national capital between September 7 and 11 due to G20 Summit. The airline has announced that the passengers having confirmed ticket to fly to or from Delhi on these dates have been offered a one-time waiver of applicable charges if they wish to change their date of travel or their flight. “Only the fare difference for the rescheduled flight, if any, would be applicable. For any query related to this please contact us on 0091242641407/ 00912026231407”, Air India said in a post on social media platform X. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

HT News Desk

Topics
air india
