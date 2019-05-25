Trekker from Kolkata dead, 15 rescued in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur

A trekker from West Bengal died and another was injured in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district on Saturday.

The deceased identified as Jevaasheesh Mehtu, a resident of Kolkata, faced difficulties in breathing at the high altitude and died, an official said.

Mehtu was a part of a seven-member trekker’s group which was going towards Barua pass of Kinnaur district located at an elevation of 11,800 feet above the sea level. The expedition route started from Pabbar valley of Rohru in Shimla district to Sangla valley of Kinnaur district. All the trekkers were residents of West Bengal.

As per information, four members of the group experienced breathing issues due to high altitude and decided to return to Rohru, whereas other three trekkers reached the Barua camp in Shagode.

While one of the trekker Rupam Ghosh was critically injured during the trek, Mehtu was declared dead at the base camp. The third trekker is reported to be safe. The four trekkers who had returned due to breathing issue informed the police and Rohru administration about the entire incident.

First Published: May 25, 2019 22:52 IST