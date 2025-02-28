Menu Explore
Tremors in Bihar, Siliguri as 5.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal

ByHT News Desk
Feb 28, 2025 04:39 AM IST

The earthquake occurred around 2.36 am in Nepal’s Bagmati Province, about 189 km north of Muzaffarpur in Bihar

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal early on Friday, with tremors felt in Bihar, Siliguri, and other neighbouring areas in India.

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal on Friday, with tremors felt in Bihar, Siliguri in India.(X-@NCS_Earthquake)
A 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal on Friday, with tremors felt in Bihar, Siliguri in India.(X-@NCS_Earthquake)

The earthquake occurred around 2.36 am in Nepal’s Bagmati Province, about 189 km north of Muzaffarpur in Bihar, according to the National Center for Seismology.

A moderate earthquake of this magnitude can cause noticeable shaking and minor structural damage near the epicentre.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

“It shook us from our sleep strongly,” Ganesh Nepali, a senior official of Sindhupalchok district, told Reuters. “We rushed out of home. People have now returned back to homes. We have not received any report of damage or injuries so far,” he added.

The impact of Friday's earthquake was still being assessed, with no reports of damage or casualties. Social media posts showed buildings and ceiling fans shaking in Patna, Sikkim, and Darjeeling.

Nepal lies on one of the world’s most seismically active zones, where the Indian tectonic plate pushes into the Eurasian plate at a rate of about 5 cm annually.

This tectonic movement not only lifts the Himalayan mountains but also generates immense stress beneath the Earth's surface. When this stress surpasses the strength of the rocks, it is released as an earthquake, which explains the frequent seismic activity in Nepal and the surrounding Himalayan region.

Nepal’s geology, made up of young and unstable rock formations, amplifies the impact of earthquakes. The high population density in urban centres like Kathmandu, combined with unregulated construction practices, significantly increases the risk of casualties and damage.

