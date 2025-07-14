Tribal groups call for blockade on Assam-Arunachal roads over killings of 2 youths

Itanagar: Several organisations from Assam’s Mising community have announced an indefinite blockade starting Tuesday on all roads connecting the state with Arunachal Pradesh, demanding justice for two men from their tribe who were allegedly murdered in Arunachal Pradesh in the last one month. The tribal organisations hve termed the killings of the two youths as ‘brutal’ and ‘merciless’.

The agitation, led jointly by the Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK), Mising Mimag Kebang (MMK), and Takam Mising Mimé Kebang (TMMK), seeks accountability for the deaths of 22-year-old Prabash Doley and 29-year-old Shankar Pegu — both hailing from the Mising community in Assam.

TMPK president Tilak Doley said the blockade will begin at 7 am and will target major entry points including Banderdewa, Hollongi, Likabali, Roing (Shantipur), Namsai (Dirak), and Gerukamukh, among others.

“After Prabash Doley’s death, we had submitted a memorandum to the home secretary of Arunachal Pradesh and were assured that a meeting involving civil societies and student groups would be organised. That meeting never took place. Now, with the murder of Shankar Pegu, we cannot remain silent any longer. We expect the government to act and hold the promised dialogue,” Tilak said.

Doley was allegedly murdered on June 18 in Chimpu near Itanagar by one Tai John. Less than a month later, Pegu was reportedly shot in Roing, Lower Dibang Valley, on July 13 by a man identified as Tadar Bhai. Pegu succumbed to his injuries the next morning.

Terming both incidents “brutal” and “merciless”, the organisations issued a joint statement demanding swift justice and strict punishment for the accused. “Enough is enough. We stand united in grief and rage. Justice must be served,” the statement said.

While the blockade is likely to disrupt transportation and trade between the two states, the protestors have urged the general public to stand in solidarity with their demand for justice and safety for indigenous communities.

Authorities in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have not issued any official statement on the impending blockade.