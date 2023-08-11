Manipur tribal MLAs urge PM Modi to not pull out Assam Rifles from state

NEW DELHI: Ten Kuki-Zo-Hmar tribal MLAs on Thursday submitted a representation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre to not remove Assam Rifles personnel from the state.

An Assam Rifles officer keeps a watch in Manipur’s Phaileng village amid ethnic clashes in Manipur (PTI)

The legislators sent this submission a day after 40 MLAs of the ruling Manipur coalition wrote to PM Modi seeking complete disarmament, withdrawal of the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement with surrendered militant groups, and removal of the Assam Rifles.

The 40 MLAs -- from BJP, Naga People’s Front, Nationalist People’s Party(NPP) and one Independent legislator , in their memorandum, sought removal of the Assam Rifles from the force’s present location of deployment and said that other “trustworthy central forces” along with the state police be stationed in their place. Meitei groups and Meira Paibis (collective of Meitei women) have accused the Assam Rifles of being biased in discharging their duty, sheltering Kuki militants, and also using excessive force in dealing with Meitei women protesters.

The 10 tribal MLAs, who have been at odds with Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh over his handling of the ethnic violence, said they feared for their safety because a campaign had been started against the Assam Rifles to remove them from the state.

The memorandum said, “Manipur State Police has now started removing the Assam Rifles posts from key areas and started lodging false and fabricated FIRs against the Assam Rifles to hinder/pressurise them from doing their duties. Meanwhile, it is learnt that some biased valley Meitei MLAs have approached your esteemed office seeking removal of the Assam Rifles from the state of Manipur. On behalf of all tribal communities, we the elected tribal representatives (MLAs) humbly pray to you not to remove the Assam Rifles from our state as it would harm and jeopardise our safety and security.”

Lallian Mang Khaute, former IPS officer and MLA from Churachandpur, one of the 10 who sent the memorandum, said, “I closely worked with the Assam Rifles during my long career in the IPS in different capacities, be it in Tripura or in Manipur as the DGP. The AR (Assam Rifles) are called friends of the Northeast people. They are doing a great job under most difficult situations in Manipur. It is unfortunate that their professionalism and commitments to maintenance of internal security has been questioned by some people. Their continued deployment in Manipur will definitely bring about stability and peace in the state of Manipur sooner than later. They should not be withdrawn from their deployments in Manipur.”

The other 40 MLAs who have supported chief minister N Biren Singh had reached the Capital on Wednesday afternoon and submitted their representation at the PM’s residence later in the evening. The 40 legislators also met senior party leaders on Thursday afternoon.

On August 5, Manipur police filed an FIR against Assam Rifles personnel for allegedly blocking their way and stopping them from pursuing armed miscreants, who were involved in the killing of three men in Kwakta. Three days later, the Manipur police issued an order to relieve Assam Rifles personnel at a check post in Moirang between Bishnupur to Kangvai and replace them with Manipur police and the CRPF. The police order did not cite any reason for the change.

After reports of the FIR and removal of the Assam Rifles, the Army on Tuesday (August 8) said that some inimical forces were making desperate, repeated and failed attempts to question the role of the Assam Rifles. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the Army said that the force was working relentlessly towards saving lives and restoration of peace.

“Indian Army and Assam Rifles assure the people of Manipur that we will remain firm and resolute in our actions to prevent any attempt that could result in furthering violence in an already volatile atmosphere.”

At least 152 people have been killed and nearly 50,000 displaced in Manipur since May 3, when ethnic violence erupted in the northeastern state between the numerically dominant Meitei community — which forms 53% of the state population and mostly inhabits the Imphal Valley — and the tribal Kukis, who live primarily in the hill districts. Clashes first broke out on May 3 in Churachandpur town after Kuki groups called for protests against a proposed tweak to the state’s reservation matrix, granting scheduled tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community.

