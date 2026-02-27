Tributes pour in as Maroof Raza dies, PM Modi hails his ‘rich contribution’ to journalism

Sharing his message on X, the Prime Minister wrote, “Shri Maroof Raza Ji made a rich contribution to the world of journalism. He enriched public discourse with his nuanced understanding of defence, national security, as well as strategic affairs. Pained by his passing. Condolences to his family and friends”

In his message, the Prime Minister said that Raza made a significant contribution in the field of Journalism, especially in the areas of defence and strategic affairs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep sorrow over the death of journalist Maroof Raza, 66, who had been undergoing treatment for cancer and died on February 26 in Gurugram.

Expressing his grief, the Prime Minister said he was pained by the loss. He also conveyed his sympathies to the late journalist’s family and friends.

Who was Maroof Raza? Renowned defence expert and former Army officer Maroof Raza was widely known for his sharp insight into national security, counter-insurgency operations and India-Pakistan relations.

Over the years, he became a familiar and trusted voice on strategic affairs. His contribution to the growth of strategic journalism in India is considered significant and lasting, according to a report by The Sunday Guardian.

Service in the Indian Army Born in 1959, Raza joined the Indian Army in 1980. He served until 1994. During his military career, he was part of the Grenadiers regiment and later the Mechanised Infantry, the report further added.

His experience in counter-insurgency operations shaped his understanding of terrorism, border disputes and regional security challenges. His time on the ground gave depth and authority to his later analysis as a defence commentator.

After leaving the Army, Raza built a reputation as a disciplined and balanced analyst. He was known for his measured views and intellectual rigour. Both military officers and civilians respected him for his impartial approach and clear thinking.

His work in the field of defence reporting and analysis has left a mark on Indian journalism. He will be remembered for bringing serious strategic discussion into the public domain with clarity and responsibility.