Prez, Modi lead nation in paying tributes on Vajpayee’s death anniv

Tributes poured in for former prime minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his fifth death anniversary. President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute at Sadaiv Atal, samadhi of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on his death anniversary, in Delhi (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, NDA leaders and former BJP ally and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar paid floral tributes to Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal memorial in New Delhi on Wednesday.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, PM Modi said that the country has benefitted from Vajpayee’s leadership. “I join the 140 crore people of India in paying homage to the remarkable Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India benefitted greatly from his leadership. He played a pivotal role in boosting our nation’s progress and in taking it to the 21st century in a wide range of sectors,” the Prime Minister said in the post.

A surprise visitor at the memorial was Bihar chief minister and former ally of the BJP, Nitish Kumar. While the party did not comment on the presence of the former ally, the presence of NDA leaders at the memorial was seen as a message to reinforce the strength of the alliance that will face a united opposition that has grouped together as the INDIA Parties. The BJP has been making a concerted effort to keep the alliance that that was formed 25 years ago together. Efforts are also underway to include more parties under the umbrella of the NDA.

Paying tribute to Vajpayee, Union minister Anurag Thakur said, “Atal ji ruled crores of hearts...Several generations were inspired by him...” On the presence of NDA allies, he said, “BJP-led NDA, under the leadership of PM Modi, has seen an increase in the number of allies. We are working with them. We will contest the election together and make PM Modi win... When he gets the opportunity for the third time in 2024, we will bring a wave of development across the country.”

Several leaders also posted their tributes to the former PM on X.

Home minister Amit Shah called him the “Ajatshatru (one without enemies) of Indian politics”, adding that he made an invaluable contribution to taking the party from zero to where it is at presently through his deft leadership and organisational skills.

“Ajatshatru of Indian politics, the most respected Atal-ji established the highest standards of politics based on ideology and principles. With his strong will to serve the nation, on one hand, he laid the foundation of good governance and on the other hand, he introduced India’s potential to the whole world from Pokhran. Millions of salutes to such a great man on his death anniversary, who made an invaluable contribution in taking the party from zero to peak with his organizational skills,” Shah posted on X.

In Madhya Pradesh, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with MP BJP chief VD Sharma, ministers and MLAs paid floral tributes at Vajpayee’s statue located at Shaurya Smarak intersection in Bhopal. “The whole life of Atal ji, who started a new era of good governance, was dedicated to the interest of the nation. Your thoughts and principles will always inspire us for the welfare of the nation and society,” Chouhan said in a post on X.

In Uttar Pradesh, a ceremony was held at the Lok Bhawan where political leaders remembered Vajpayee. “Tributes to former prime minister Bharat Ratna and revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his death anniversary,” chief minister Yogi Adityanath said in a post on X.

In Uttarakhand, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami paid his respects and offered floral tributes to the late PM at the Chief Minister’s residence in Dehradun, the CM’s office said.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister and Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also offered tributes to the former PM at his statue on the Ridge, Shimla. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said, “Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a great orator, poet, litterateur, and indeed a multi-faceted personality. Leaders of all political parties have equal respect for him. He said that the ideals of Atal Bihari Vajpayee were a source of inspiration for all.”

Born in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh in 1924, Vajpayee was the face of the BJP for decades and was the first non-Congress prime minister to have served a full term in office.