Tributes pour in for Karnataka student killed in Ukraine

Tributes poured in for Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, an Indian student from Karnataka’s Haveri district, who died in shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the father of Naveen, a 21-year-old medical student at Kharkiv National Medical University, and offered his heartfelt condolences to the family, an official in the know said.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he knew the family of the deceased since he is from the same district.

Speaking to media persons, Bommai said, “Two persons were with him (Naveen, a student who died in Ukraine). One of them also got injured. They are also from Chalageri and Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district.”

“I know his family. They are very close to me. PM had spoken to the family. We will try our best to recover the body and bring it back to India. I have requested PMO and MEA to help us to recover mortals,” the chief minister added.

“Received the tragic news of an Indian student Naveen losing his life in Ukraine. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. I reiterate GOI needs a strategic plan for safe evacuation. Every minute is precious,” senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a post on Twitter.

The deceased’s father Shekharappa Gyanagoudar said that he had spoken to his son in the morning as he used to call up twice or thrice every day.

Till now 49 students of Karnataka have returned from Ukraine, as per the state’s official release.

The Union government has launched Operation Ganga to bring back stranded students and Indian citizens from the conflict-torn Ukraine.

Over the last few days, Indian nationals are being evacuated on flights from Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania-- countries that share borders with Ukraine.

Special flights are being operated by Air India, SpiceJet and Indigo as part of the massive rescue mission.

The seventh flight carrying 182 Indian nationals reached Mumbai from Romania’s Bucharest. After special flights reach Mumbai and New Delhi, the evacuees are facilitated to reach their respective states, where local administration helps them to reach their homes

Karnataka BJP MP Shivkumar Chanabasappa Udasi on Tuesday met family members of Naveen.

Karnataka minister for higher education CN Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday condoled the demise of the Indian student.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the sad demise of Naveen Shekharappa, 4th Year MBBS student from Haveri, Karnataka in the crisis zone at Kharkiv, Ukraine. May God give his family, friends and well-wishers strength to bear this irreparable loss. Om Shanti,” the state minister tweeted.

Amid rising tensions in Ukraine following Russian military operations, the minister has urged families of the Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine to not panic and stay calm as the government is ramping up its efforts to evacuate Indian nationals.

“I request all the families of those Indians who are stuck in the crisis zone to remain calm. Authorities from the Government of India are in constant touch with students, Indians and Ambassadors for the safe passage of Indians from the crisis zone,” Ashwath Narayan said.

Commissioner of Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Manoj Rajan told ANI: “We have confirmed from MEA the unfortunate demise of Naveen Shekharappa in Ukraine. He was from Chalageri, Haveri; had left for a nearby store to buy something. Later his friend got a call from a local official that he (Naveen) has died.”

Indian students trapped in Ukraine have sent several video messages, pleading to be evacuated as they were not safe even in bunkers where food and water are in short supply.