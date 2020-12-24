Trinamool Congress worker, supporter found dead in Bengal

india

A Trinamool Congress worker and a supporter were found dead in two different districts in West Bengal on Thursday.

The body of a TMC supporter was recovered from the banks of a canal at Khanakul in Hooghly district in south Bengal, while the body of a TMC worker was found at Cooch Behar in north Bengal.

The body of 70-year-old Khalek Mia was recovered from a field by the roadside at Toofanganj in Cooch Behar. He was missing on Wednesday night. A knife and a BJP flag were also found from the spot.

Local TMC leaders have claimed that Mia was murdered by BJP workers, but the BJP refuted the allegations saying that it was the result of TMC infighting.

“He was a TMC worker and had refused to attend a BJP rally. That’s why he was murdered by the BJP,” said Rabindranath Ghosh, state minister and a senior TMC leader.

“It was the result of TMC infighting. BJP is being false implicated. We want an independent investigation,” said Malati Rabha, local BJP leader.

The victim’s son Jahir Mia, however, said that his father was a TMC worker and that he was clueless about who had murdered his father.

“We have initiated a case. Further investigation is on,” said a senior police officer of Cooch Behar.

Meanwhile in Hooghly, 35-year-old Suchand Jana was found dead on the banks of a canal with bruises on his face.

“The body was sent for post-mortem examination. We are treating this as an unnatural death case till the autopsy hints at some foul play,” said a senior police officer in Hooghly district.

Neither the TMC nor the BJP raised any allegations of foul play.