Trinamool's Saket Gokhale gets bail after he was held over tweet over on Morbi

Trinamool Congress national spokesperson Saket Gokhale, who was arrested just days ago over a tweet on Morbi bridge in Gujarat, has now been granted bail, his party colleague Derek O'Brien tweeted on Thursday. His arrest had emerged as the latest flashpoint between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

In his tweet, the Rajya Sabha member wrote: “National spokesperson of @AITCofficial the fearless @SaketGokhale has been granted bail mins ago in Ahmedabad. Thank you to the legal team lead by @advmajeedmemon ex-Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament. Inspired by @MamataOfficial all of us are always ready to fight the good fight. (sic)".

