Home / India News / Tripura aims to emulate Janta curfew’s success with 24-hr Covid-19 lockdown

Tripura aims to emulate Janta curfew’s success with 24-hr Covid-19 lockdown

Tripura has around 300 active case of Covid 19, with 1,085 of the state’s 1,386 positive patients having been cured.

india Updated: Jun 30, 2020 23:20 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Tripura has also prepared a quarantine centre in an indoor international fair complex in Agartala.
Tripura has also prepared a quarantine centre in an indoor international fair complex in Agartala.(ANI Photo)
         

The Tripura government on Tuesday announced a one-day lockdown throughout the state on July 5 in an attempt to break the chain of transmissions of coronavirus disease in the northeastern state. The one-day lockdown, inspired by the Janata curfew held on March 22, would begin from 5 am on Sunday and would end at 5 am the next day, said chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

“We have declared a lockdown in the state on July 5 as we are in stage I of Covid-19 outbreak. We need to prepare for stage 2 and 3. So, I request people to stay indoors and make this one-day lockdown a success like the one-day Janata Curfew on March 22 this year,”said chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb through a video circulated on social media.

Tripura has registered a total of 1,386 Covid-19 patients, including the 1,085, who have recovered, as per the latest health record.

The state government has, from Tuesday onwards, also hiked the fine for not wearing masks while moving outdoors from Rs. 100 to Rs. 200 for the first offence. For the second offence, a fine of Rs. 400 will apply instead or Rs. 200, which was the case earlier.

