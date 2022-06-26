Rahul Gandhi alleges ‘BJP goons’ attack Congress leaders after Agartala bypoll result

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that his party leaders and workers were attacked by "BJP goons" following the Opposition party's win in the Agartala assembly bypoll and demanded that those guilty be brought to justice.

At least 19 people, including Tripura PCC chief Birajit Sinha, were injured in a clash between Congress and BJP supporters in front of the Congress Bhavan in Agartala after the results of the by-elections to the four Assembly seats in the state were declared, news agency PTI reported. Police had to resort to tear gas to disperse the mob. While the ruling BJP won three seats, the Congress one.

Congress candidate Sudip Roy Barman won from Agartala seat by 3,163 votes. The BJP won Town Bordowali, Jubarajnagar and Surma seats respectively.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said, "I strongly condemn the vicious attack on our leaders & workers by BJP goons following @INCIndia's win in the Agartala bypoll."

"The people are with us. Shameful that the police stood as mute spectators instead of stopping the attack. These BJP goons must be brought to justice," he said.

I strongly condemn the vicious attack on our leaders & workers by BJP goons following @INCIndia’s win in the Agartala bypoll.



The people are with us. Shameful that the police stood as mute spectators instead of stopping the attack.



These BJP goons must be brought to justice. https://t.co/8Kul4zBswK — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 26, 2022

In a video statement from Guwahati, AICC Tripura in-charge Ajoy Kumar alleged that the Congress office in Agartala was attacked by BJP workers.

"The Congress Bhavan is right next to the police station. Despite this, BJP goons attacked using knives and pelted stones. You can imagine what kind of law and order is there in Tripura," he said.

Also Read | Tripura bypoll results: CM Manik Saha wins key Bardowali seat by 6,104 votes

"People of the country should see how political opponents are being attacked by the BJP in Tripura. The BJP government there, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah are silent on it," he said.

Congress media in-charge Asish Kumar Saha said jubilant party supporters returned to the Congress Bhavan from the counting hall with candidate Sudip Roy Barman, who won the Agartala bypoll, around 1 pm.

"When they were preparing for lunch, a strong group of BJP supporters attacked the Congress Bhavan. The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president was hit on the head with bricks while one Congress worker, identified as Romi Miah, was stabbed by BJP supporters," he said.

BJP state vice-president Rajib Bhattacharjee, however, alleged that “Congress goons” pelted stones and bricks at BJP workers, to which BJP workers responded.

Tripura | "All of a sudden Congress goons pelted stones, bricks at the BJP workers, to which BJP workers responded. We're not cowards & know how to encounter such brutalities," says BJP state vice-president Rajib Bhattacharjee pic.twitter.com/MAg5MBEvuJ — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2022

"All of a sudden Congress goons pelted stones, bricks at the BJP workers, to which BJP workers responded. We're not cowards & know how to encounter such brutalities," news agency ANI quoted Bhattacharjee as saying.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON