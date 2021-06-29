Home / India News / Tripura CM asks BJP workers to strengthen, expand party
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. (PTI)
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. (PTI)
india news

Tripura CM asks BJP workers to strengthen, expand party

He said that an ideal organiser needs to be a good listener first. He advised them to give special emphasis on positive discussion and focus on their speech, language, behaviour and nature
READ FULL STORY
By Priyanka Deb Barman
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 07:17 PM IST

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb asked his party leaders and activists to follow a “triple S” formula to strengthen and expand the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

By “triple S” formula, Deb meant Sambad (dialogue) , Swabhab (nature) and Sadachar (good behaviour).

“The BJP will remain in power for a long period if all party leaders and activists follow the ‘triple S’ formula and expand organisational activities to booth-level. No power can defeat our party then,” said Deb after the party’s working committee meeting held on Monday.

Also Read | 3 FIRs registered over clashes between CPM-BJP activists in Tripura

Later, explaining the three terms, he said that an ideal organiser needs to be a good listener first. He advised them to give special emphasis on positive discussion and focus on their speech, language, behaviour and nature.

Later, speaking on the socio-economic development of farmers , Deb said that the farmers in the state are now earning 11,096 per month on an average, which was hiked from 6,080 per month on an average during the previous Left Front regime.

“ We have targeted increasing the farmers’ monthly income to 13,590 by 2022,” said Deb, adding that nearly 2.30 lakh farmers are getting benefits due to Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.