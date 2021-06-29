Tripura CM asks BJP workers to strengthen, expand party

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb asked his party leaders and activists to follow a “triple S” formula to strengthen and expand the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

By “triple S” formula, Deb meant Sambad (dialogue) , Swabhab (nature) and Sadachar (good behaviour).

“The BJP will remain in power for a long period if all party leaders and activists follow the ‘triple S’ formula and expand organisational activities to booth-level. No power can defeat our party then,” said Deb after the party’s working committee meeting held on Monday.

Later, explaining the three terms, he said that an ideal organiser needs to be a good listener first. He advised them to give special emphasis on positive discussion and focus on their speech, language, behaviour and nature.

Later, speaking on the socio-economic development of farmers , Deb said that the farmers in the state are now earning ₹11,096 per month on an average, which was hiked from ₹6,080 per month on an average during the previous Left Front regime.

“ We have targeted increasing the farmers’ monthly income to ₹13,590 by 2022,” said Deb, adding that nearly 2.30 lakh farmers are getting benefits due to Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.