Tripura CM expresses concern over violence, vandalism in Bangladesh

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb dialled the Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka, Durai Swami, to ask about the violence and vandalism in Bangladesh during the recently concluded Durga Puja..

“I am aware of the incidents that have happened in Bangladesh. I have full faith on the Bangladesh government and I am sure that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will take required action against such acts of fundamentalists,” Deb told reporters on Sunday.

Civil society groups in Tripura also demanded protection of the religious rights of minorities in Bangladesh and the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

Tripura recorded five deaths and 13 people were injured in separate mishaps and one gang-rape during Durga Puja at different places since October 12, police said on Sunday.

According to reports, two people died on October 12 after a vehicle fell into a deep gorge at Mungiyakami in Khowai district after the driver lost control over the vehicle.

“Five people died in four separate accidents. Among them, one died during immersion of a Durga idol in West district,” said Inspector General (Law and Order) Arindam Nath.

He added that the police arrested three people in connection with a case of gang-rape at a village in Dhalai district. The complaint was lodged on October 14.

A total of 13 people received injuries in separate road accidents at Teliamura in Khowai district, Madhupur in West district and other places.

Durga Puja was organized at 2176 pandals and locations in Tripura this year, as per records of the state government.

The state had 157 police assistance booths with 98 watch towers and another 78 CCTVs in various locations during the festival.