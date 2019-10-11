e-paper
Tripura CM’s son poses with rifles, Congress seeks probe

Showing photographs of Tripura CM’s son Aryan Deb posing with rifles in front of a Durga idol to the media on Thursday evening, senior Congress leader Subal Bhowmik said he is too young to have access to such weapons.

india Updated: Oct 11, 2019 16:03 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. (Sushil Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

The Congress in Tripura has demanded a probe into photographs on Facebook that allegedly showed chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s 17-year-old son posing with rifles.

Showing photographs of Aryan Deb posing with rifles in front of a Durga idol to the media on Thursday evening, senior Congress leader Subal Bhowmik said he is too young to have access to such weapons.

“He is seen holding two heavy rifles in the photographs. He is a school student and has no formal training to handle such weapons. It can be dangerous in untrained hands. We demand a central investigation agency to investigate the matter,” Bhowmik said.

However, the photos were not found on the Facebook page of Aryan, a Class 12 student of Sri Krishna Mission School in Agartala.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party said it didn’t consider it as an issue.

“This issue is not related to politics or any political party. So, our party will not comment on this. The Congress should not include families in the political arena,” the BJP’s chief spokesperson Ashok Sinha said.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 16:02 IST

