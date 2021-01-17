IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Tripura Congress calls for dawn-to-dusk strike to protest attack on party chief
The call for the strike came after Congress chief in Tripura was attacked on Sunday allegedly by supporters of the ruling BJP.(Representative image/HT PHOTO.)
The call for the strike came after Congress chief in Tripura was attacked on Sunday allegedly by supporters of the ruling BJP.(Representative image/HT PHOTO.)
india news

Tripura Congress calls for dawn-to-dusk strike to protest attack on party chief

  • The BJP has denied any involvement in the attack on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
By Priyanka Deb Barman
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:37 PM IST

The Congress unit in Tripura has called for a dawn-to-dusk strike in the state on Monday in protest against an attack on the party's state unit president allegedly by cadres of the ruling BJP.

Congress president Pijush Kanti Biswas and some other party workers were allegedly attacked by BJP supporters while they were on way to attend a meeting at Bishalgarh in Sepahijala district, nearly 30 kilometres from Agartala on Sunday.

"We had a scheduled meeting. As we reached there, some BJP cadres attacked us with the intention of murdering us. They have injured me, my driver and some party activists and also vandalised my car. Though the incident happened in front of police, they didn't intervene, " Biswas told the reporters.

Accusing the BJP of being undemocratic and barbaric, Biswas appealed to the people to remove the government from power.

" This is an undemocratic and barbaric government. This government deserves to be removed from power. We have witnessed misrule of the CPI(M) in the past and they were ejected from power," said Biswas

Police said that a case was registered and they would start investigation in this matter to find out the culprits behind the incident.

The BJP has refuted the Congress’ allegation. "We don't believe in violence. No one from our party has any kind of involvement in the incident," said a BJP leader who did not wish to be identified.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
The baby in the arms of a RPF woman constable.(Sourced)
The baby in the arms of a RPF woman constable.(Sourced)
india news

Delhi lab technician helps woman deliver baby in train near Mathura

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:24 AM IST
  • The lab technician took instruction from a doctor on a video call and helped the woman deliver the baby
READ FULL STORY
Close
The latest salvo against Arnab Goswami came from Congress party MP Manish Tewari, who said a joint parliamentary committee should take up the issue as the government and BJP remained silent.(Prashant Waydande / Hindustan Times)
The latest salvo against Arnab Goswami came from Congress party MP Manish Tewari, who said a joint parliamentary committee should take up the issue as the government and BJP remained silent.(Prashant Waydande / Hindustan Times)
india news

Opposition seeks probe into Arnab Goswami's chats with former BARC chief

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:15 AM IST
There is a growing clamour among Congress leaders to take up the issue. Party leaders, on condition of anonymity, told Hindustan Times that the issue had been discussed by Congress Lok Sabha MPs. Leaders familiar with the matter said the issue was raised by Congress Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“The farmer unions are not budging from their stance, they are constantly asking to repeal the laws." said Narendra Tomar(ANI)
“The farmer unions are not budging from their stance, they are constantly asking to repeal the laws." said Narendra Tomar(ANI)
india news

Govt rules out repeal farm laws, says ready for tweaks

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:54 PM IST
Union agriculture minister Narendra Tomar said the government was ready to introduce amendments in the laws and expected farmers to discuss the laws clause by clause.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The accused were arrested under section 376 (d) (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under relevant section of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The accused were arrested under section 376 (d) (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under relevant section of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

MP: 8 held for rape of 13-year-old

By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:51 PM IST
Police have identified the eight accused Akash Singh, Rahul Kushwaha, Paras Soni, Manu Kewat, Onkar Rai, Eitendra Singh, Rajnish Choudhary and Rohit Yadav. All the accused are in the age group of 20 to 30 years and they will be produced in court on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A senior official of Uttar Pradesh police said that the terror alert was not from any central intelligence agency but was local intelligence input in Gorakhpur zone.(Reuters File / Photo used for representational purpose only)
A senior official of Uttar Pradesh police said that the terror alert was not from any central intelligence agency but was local intelligence input in Gorakhpur zone.(Reuters File / Photo used for representational purpose only)
india news

Prayagraj cops submit production warrant for comedian Munawar Faruqui

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:42 PM IST
  • The case was registered following a YouTube video, uploaded by Munawar Faruqui, wherein he was seen making derogatory remarks against Hindu deities among other things
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health care workers administering the COVID-19 vaccine, in the presence of the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, during the 1st phase of the pan India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive, at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Health care workers administering the COVID-19 vaccine, in the presence of the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, during the 1st phase of the pan India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive, at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

On which days are people being vaccinated? Check full schedule of states, UTs

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:40 PM IST
As many as 224,301 people have been given the Covid-19 vaccine, the ministry said on Sunday, the second day of the countrywide drive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Oppn seeks probe into Goswami chats

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:32 PM IST
New Delhi: Opposition politicians on Sunday demanded a probe of purported WhatsApp chats of Arnab Goswami, editor-in-chief of Republic TV, and Partho Dasgupta, former chief executive officer of the TV audience measurement agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), in which the former makes remarks that his critics say show he may have had advance knowledge of the Indian Air Force strike on a terrorist camp in Pakistan’s Balakot
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

MP: 8 held for rape of 13-year-old

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:30 PM IST
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh police on Saturday arrested eight people on charges of abducting a 13-year-old Class 9 student and gang-raping her twice in eight days, causing her acute trauma, officials said on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

People may be allowed to self-register for a vaccine

By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:28 PM IST
The Centre may allow self-registration by the elderly and those with comorbidities on the Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network (CoWIN) platform for faster and easier enrolment of people to receive a shot of the Covid-19 vaccine
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chabahar port.(chabaharport.pmo.ir/en)
Chabahar port.(chabaharport.pmo.ir/en)
india news

India delivers 1st batch of heavy cranes to bolster operations at Chabahar port

By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:17 AM IST
Hindustan Times had first reported last month that the cranes were set to be delivered in January, months after India cancelled a $30-million contract with Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries for heavy cranes because of delays by the Chinese company in supplying the equipment ordered in 2017.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The drums of illicit liquor was destroyed in the open.(Representational image/HT PHOTO)
The drums of illicit liquor was destroyed in the open.(Representational image/HT PHOTO)
india news

Hooch bust in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh ends in death of 5 cows

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:15 PM IST
  • Local people accused the authorities of destroying the alcohol drums in the open and not taking precautions to stop access of the liquor to the cows.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abdullah, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, said that when his daughter sees photos of him not wearing a mask, she takes him to task on his return home.(AFP file)
Abdullah, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, said that when his daughter sees photos of him not wearing a mask, she takes him to task on his return home.(AFP file)
india news

Farooq Abdullah says 'can't even kiss my wife' because of pandemic

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:45 PM IST
The octogenarian leader, who was candid and witty in his nearly-35-minute speech, said one is even afraid of a handshake or a hug in the current situation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray addresses a gathering during the Shiv Sena's Dusshera rally in Mumbai, Sunday.(PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray addresses a gathering during the Shiv Sena's Dusshera rally in Mumbai, Sunday.(PTI)
india news

Shiv Sena gets ambitious, to contest 100 seats in Bengal assembly polls

By Tanmay Chatterjee
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:11 PM IST
  • The Shiv Sena which is a marginal force in West Bengal, is aiming to punch much above its weight.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administerd at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administerd at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
india news

Covid-19 vaccine drive: Health Ministry instructs states to identify bottlenecks

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:09 PM IST
The health ministry official also informed that the inaugural inoculation drive in India is the highest day one vaccination number in the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A still from the Amazon Prime Video web series 'Tandav'. (YouTube/Amazon Prime Video)
A still from the Amazon Prime Video web series 'Tandav'. (YouTube/Amazon Prime Video)
india news

I&B ministry summons Amazon Prime India officials after controversy over Tandav

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:51 PM IST
  • BJP parliamentarian from Maharashtra Manoj Kotak and West Ghatkopar MLA Ram Kadam demanded a ban on the series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP