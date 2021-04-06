IND USA
Polling officials leave for TTAADC elections duty, in Agartala, Tripura. (PTI)
Tripura district council polls begin amid tight security

By Priyanka Deb Barman
UPDATED ON APR 06, 2021 09:12 AM IST

The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council ( TTAADC) polls began on Tuesday amid tight security.

Polling started from 7am.

Adequate security arrangements for the polls have been made, as 26 companies of Central Reserve Police Force ( CRPF), 3,435 police personnel, 5,684 Tripura State Rifles ( TSR) personnel, including 263 Home Guards, have been deployed to ensure free and fair elections.

Of the 30 TTAADC seats, 28 are elected while two are nominated. A total of 865,041 voters, including 436,548 males and 428,490 women, are to cast their votes at 1,244 polling stations.

A total of 157 candidates from different political parties are in the fray.

If required, a re-poll will be conducted on April 7. Votes will be counted on April 10.

The election process will be completed on April 16.

