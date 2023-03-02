Tripura election trends: Tipra Motha's steady leads in early hours | 10 points

In the debut assembly election, Pradyot Deb Barma's Tipra Motha is all set for an impressive mark even though it does not get to be the kingmaker as the early trends show that the BJP is set to easily achieve the majority mark. As on 10.30am, Tipra Motha is leading in 13 sears breathing down the neck of the Congress-CPM alliance.

TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarma. (File Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Tripura results counting: Follow Live Updates

Here are 10 things to know:

1. Tipra Motha is leading in Charilam, the seat of the deputy CM who is trailing.

2. Tipra Motha is leading in the Teliamura seat as well

3. Tipra Motha was called the kingmaker of Tripura election 2023 as the Congress alliance has already welcomed Tipra Motha to join its alliance. However, BJP+ is likely to cross the halfway mark.

4. Tipra Motha was formed in 2019 by Pradyot Deb Barma.

5. Tipra Motha started as a social organisation in Tripura. In 2021, the social organisation became a political party,

6. Its electoral debut was a hit as it won the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council election wresting the council from the CPM, making history.

7. Former Congressman Pradyot Deb Barma is the head of Tipra Motha.

8. Tipra Motha fielded candidates in 42 seats and is looking todo well in the 20 tribal constituencies that come under the tribal council.

9. Tipra Motha wants greater Tipra land for the indigenous Tripuris.

10. Pradyot Deb Barma did not accept any alliance call ahead of the election.

