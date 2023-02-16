Tripura elections: State to go to polls today in three-cornered fight

Tripura is all set to go to the polls on Thursday in a multi-cornered contest in which the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) is facing challenge from an alliance of the Left and Congress, and the Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (Tipra) Motha, which has emerged as the newest entrant in the political battle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The results for the elections will be announced on March 2.

According to the state election commission, as many as 28.13 lakh voters are eligible to cast their vote for the 60-member assembly. More than 3,000 polling stations have been set up across the state.

Security has also been tightened with sealing of the border Assam, Mizoram and Bangladesh. Four hundred companies of central armed paramilitary forces have been summoned to monitor the polling process, election commission officials said.

A total of 259 candidates are in the fray for the elections.

The BJP is contesting in 55 seats and its ally, the IPFT, in six seats. The party’s campaign was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who held five rallies, followed by Union home minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Once arch rivals, the Left and Congress are contesting in 46 and 13 seats, respectively. Of the total 47 seats, the CPM is contesting in 43 seats. Left allies, Forward Bloc, Communist Party of India ( CPI) and Revolutionary Socialist Party ( RSP) are contesting one seat each.

The Left is also backing an independent candidate in Ramnagar constituency.

The two allies conducted a low key campaign anchored by local leaders and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Congress Tripura in-charge Ajoy Kumar.

The TIPRA Motha, headed by Tripura royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma, is contesting in 42 seats. The regional party decided to contest the polls alone after its meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah over its demand for Greater Tipraland – a separate state for the indigenous people – turned futile. Deb Barma is not contesting the elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The party has been heading the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council ( TTAADC) since 2021.

The Trinamool Congress is also contesting the polls and has fielded candidates in 28 seats.