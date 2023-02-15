Home / India News / Tripura assembly election 2023 LIVE Updates: Borders sealed ahead of voting day
Tripura assembly election 2023 LIVE Updates: Borders sealed ahead of voting day

Updated on Feb 15, 2023 10:19 PM IST

Tripura assembly election 2023 LIVE voting Updates: The ruling BJP and its alliance partner IPFT are up against the Left-Congress alliance and TIPRA Motha in a triangular contest.

Tripura assembly election 2023: Distribution of EVM, VVPAT and other requisite poll material to polling personnel on duty.
Tripura assembly election 2023: Distribution of EVM, VVPAT and other requisite poll material to polling personnel on duty.
ByHT News Desk
All preparations for conducting peaceful elections to the 60-member Tripura Assembly, which goes to polls on Thursday, have been completed, according to Election Commission. Arch rivals for a long time, Congress and Left have joined hands to dislodge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power in the northeastern state. In this triangular contest, the ruling BJP and its alliance partner Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) are pitted against the Left-Congress alliance and TIPRA Motha, the newest regional party in the state. 

The BJP is contesting on 55 seats and its ally on six seats as both parties have fielded their candidates from the Ampinagar constituency. The Left – which includes the CPM, Forward Bloc, Communist Party of India ( CPI) and Revolutionary Socialist Party ( RSP) – will contest in 47 seats while Congress in 13 seats. The TIPRA Motha, headed by royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, will contest in 42 seats.

The counting of votes will be done on March 2.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 15, 2023 10:19 PM IST

    BJP will come back to power with a bigger majority: Manik Saha

    In an interview with Hindustan Times, Tripura chief minister Manik Saha said, "We secured 36 seats and our ally IPFT got eight seats in the 2018 assembly polls and came to power. This time, we are coming back with bigger majority." Read edited excerpts of the interview here

  • Feb 15, 2023 10:08 PM IST

    Prohibitory order imposed across Tripura, borders sealed

    As part of the precautionary measures, prohibitory order has already been imposed across the state and it will remain in force till 6 am on February 17. The international and inter-state boundaries have also been sealed to prevent trouble mongers from entering the state.

  • Feb 15, 2023 09:59 PM IST

    Voting to be held under tight security between 7am-4 pm

    Polling for 60 assembly seats will be held under tight security between 7 am and 4 pm at 3,337 polling stations, out of which 1,100 were identified as sensitive and 28 as critical.

tripura elections

