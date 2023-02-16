Tripura election: Voting in 60 constituencies underway, CM Manik Saha casts vote

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha cast his vote in Agartala on Thursday as polling began for 60 assembly seats in Tripura. Saha, the BJP candidate from Town Bordowali constituency, cast his vote in Maharani Tulsibati Girls HS school in the state capital.

"It feels good. I urge all voters to cast their vote", the chief minister said.

Polling for Tripura's 60-member Assembly began at 7 am amid tight security. According to the state election commission, up to 28.13 lakh voters are eligible to vote in the single-phase election.

There are 1,100 sensitive booths and 28 critical booths among all the polling stations. Women poll personnel are in charge of as many as 97 booths.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-IPFT ruling alliance is seeking to retain power in the state. The BJP is contesting on 55 seats, while the IPFT is running in six. In one seat, the two parties will engage in a friendly fight. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the party's campaign, holding five rallies, and was followed by union home minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, among others.

Challenging the saffron party is the alliance comprising the Left Front and Congress. TIPRA Motha, led by Tripura royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma, contesting in 42 seats for the first time after a stunning performance in the autonomous council polls.

The Left Front is running for 47 seats, while the Congress is running for 13 seats. The TMC has nominated candidates in 28 constituencies. Apart from that, 58 Independent candidates are running.

Votes will be counted on March 2.

