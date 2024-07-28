Tripura ex-deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma appointed as Telangana governor

Agartala: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday appointed Jishnu Dev Varma as the Governor of Telangana. Former deputy chief minister of Tripura and a member of Tripura’s erstwhile royal dynasty Jishnu Dev Varma (Twitter/@TripuraGovernor)

With this appointment, Varma, a member of the erstwhile royal dynasty, became the first governor of any state from Tripura.

Varma served as the deputy chief minister of Tripura during the first term of the Bharatiya Janata Party-Indigenous People’s Front government from 2018 to 2023.

He, however, lost the assembly polls from Charilam constituency last year, his home turf, to his nearest rival TIPRA Motha party candidate.

Tripura chief minister Dr. Manik Saha congratulated Dev Varma for being appointed as the governor.

“I would like to extend my wholehearted congratulations to former Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura, Shri Jishnu Dev Varma Ji, on his appointment as the Governor of Telangana…” Saha wrote on X.