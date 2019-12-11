Tripura govt to continue ration supplies to Bru migrants till March, 2020

india

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 01:38 IST

The Tripura’s BJP-IPFT government has extended supply of ration along with cash dole to the Bru migrants settled at six different camps in North district till March next year.

A letter to North district administration by Tripura government’s additional secretary LT Darlong on December 9 stated, “ .....the State Government has decided to continue ration including cash dole to the Bru migrants from the month of November, 2019 to March, 2020 .”

The Centre had stopped their food supply along with cash dole on October 1 as most of the Brus refused to return to their native place in Mizoram before beginning of the ninth phase of repatriation process that started from October 3.

In protest, the Bru people blocked Dasda and Anandabazar road at Kanchanpur for seven days from October 31. Six persons died due to starvation as claimed by the Bru people, though the local administration said the casualty figure was four.

They lifted their protest after the Tripura government promised them ration till November 30.

As many as 844 Bru displaced people from 171 families have returned to Mizoram during the ninth phase of repatriation process that started from October 3 , officials said. The repatriation process continued till November 30.

Over 37,000 Bru people took shelter in Tripura in 1997 to escape an ethnic clash in Mizoram.

As many as 4,000 Bru families are currently settled in six camps with three each at Kanchanpur and Panisagar sub divisions of North district, around 200 kilometres from Agartala.

Nearly 5,000 Brus were repatriated to Mizoram in eight phases since 2009.

Last month, chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah for permanent settlement of the Bru in the state.