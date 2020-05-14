e-paper
Tripura govt to recruit 48 medical personnel to tackle Covid-19 outbreak

The decision was shared by chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on his Facebook page on Thursday.

india Updated: May 14, 2020 22:54 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Agartala
A man wearing protective gear walks towards an ambulance during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus disease at a hospital in Agartala.(ANI PHOTO.)
         

The Tripura government will appoint a total of 48 medical professionals including 24 doctors and 24 nurses to strengthen healthcare services in the state during the Covid-19 outbreak.

These doctors will be involved in the treatment of Covid-19 positive patients for seven days and then they would be taken to quarantine centres for 14 days. After completion of the quarantine days, they would get holidays for seven days.

The doctors will be given Rs 50,000 as honourarium for 28 days in a month. And they will also be given Rs. 2,000 everyday, if they carry out hospital duties at other times, Deb wrote on Facebook.

For nurses, the honourarium will be Rs 20,000 and for additional duties, it will be Rs 500 everyday.

“ ... I believe that the new doctors and nurses will play a vital role in serving coronavirus patients,” the CM wrote on Facebook.

The decision came a few days after a government doctors’ association under the banner of the All Tripura Government Doctors’ Association (ATGDA) placed a memorandum before the Health Department demanding recruitment of new doctors and nurses to tackle the outbreak of the disease and to set up separate Covid-19 hospitals.

