Ginger Hotel in Agartala has been converted into a private Covid care centre. (Courtesy-gingerhotels.com)
Tripura hotel turns into first private Covid care centre

Tripura currently has 7960 active Covid cases, with the total number of cases crossing 46,522 including 462 deaths related to the disease so far.
By Priyanka Deb Barman
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 01:01 PM IST

A private hotel in Tripura has been converted into a paid Covid care centre, becoming the first of its kind facility in the state, grappling with rising number of infections.

Tripura’s West district administration issued a notification declaring Ginger Hotel in Agartala a private Covid care centre. 24x7 healthcare services at the centre will be provided by a private nursing home named Divine Touch Medi-clinic. It will initially have 30-50 beds including 10 oxygenated ones.

For a single room, patients will be charged 3,500; Rs. 4,000 for single occupancy in a double room and Rs. 5,000 for double occupancy in a double room. The rates include cost of food and water. Medicines, oxygen, investigation etc will cost extra.

“... . under the Epidemic Disease Act , 1897 and Disaster Management Act , 2005, do hereby declare the Ginger Hotel as Paid Covid Care Centre”, the notification signed by West district magistrate Raval Hamendra Kumar reads.

The Covid-care centre in-charge has been asked to submit daily reports to the chief medical officer of West district while the chief medical officer will soon nominate a medical officer to monitor the centre.

Tripura currently has 7535 active Covid cases, with the total number of cases crossing 46,099 including 462 deaths related to the disease so far.


