Tripura hotel turns into first private Covid care centre

A private hotel in Tripura has been converted into a paid Covid care centre, becoming the first of its kind facility in the state, grappling with rising number of infections.

Tripura’s West district administration issued a notification declaring Ginger Hotel in Agartala a private Covid care centre. 24x7 healthcare services at the centre will be provided by a private nursing home named Divine Touch Medi-clinic. It will initially have 30-50 beds including 10 oxygenated ones.

For a single room, patients will be charged ₹3,500; Rs. 4,000 for single occupancy in a double room and Rs. 5,000 for double occupancy in a double room. The rates include cost of food and water. Medicines, oxygen, investigation etc will cost extra.

“... . under the Epidemic Disease Act , 1897 and Disaster Management Act , 2005, do hereby declare the Ginger Hotel as Paid Covid Care Centre”, the notification signed by West district magistrate Raval Hamendra Kumar reads.

The Covid-care centre in-charge has been asked to submit daily reports to the chief medical officer of West district while the chief medical officer will soon nominate a medical officer to monitor the centre.

Tripura currently has 7535 active Covid cases, with the total number of cases crossing 46,099 including 462 deaths related to the disease so far.



